Benton County detective spent months hospitalized with covid-19

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County sheriff's office detective recently returned home after spending nearly six months in the hospital and a rehabilitation facility battling covid-19.

Jim Johnson was greeted Jan. 14 by relatives, friends, co-workers and other law enforcement officers as he left the rehabilitation facility.

"We are beyond blessed for him to still be here and for the continuous support of the community, our law enforcement family and our loved ones that continue to carry Jim through this journey," said his wife, Amber Johnson. The couple have been married for six years.

The turnout to support her husband was amazing, she said.

"He was surrounded by his brothers and sisters in blue, along with our closest friends and family," she said.

Johnson began working at the sheriff's office in March 2013. He also was an officer in the Bentonville and Lowell police departments.

Members of the sheriff's office motor division escorted Johnson home with lights and sirens.

"It was emotional," Paul Newell, a sheriff's detective, said of witnessing Johnson leaving the hospital. "I was glad he was going home."

Newell said he's been impressed with Johnson because he has remained upbeat and still has a positive attitude.

"He was in good spirits when leaving the hospital after seeing everyone," Newell said.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said Johnson is a favorite among the deputies and staff.

"Everybody that could have been there was there after finding out he was going to be released," Jenkins said. "When he rounded that corner, the room got very quiet."

But covid is not Jim Johnson's only health issue. He was recently diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. Renal cell carcinoma is a type of kidney cancer.

Johnson is using a wheelchair while he builds back his strength through rehabilitation. Newell said deputies had to assist Johnson into his home since there was no wheelchair ramp.

Amber Johnson said she was concerned about getting her husband in and out of their home. Her concern was taken care of without her even having to ask for help.

Deputies realized the difficulty for Johnson when they weren't around to help him get in and out of his home, Newell said. So he and others went to Johnson's home Jan. 21 and built a ramp.

"It needed to be done, and we went and did it," Newell said. "It's that simple."

NWA Adopt-a-Cop donated the materials to build the ramp, Newell said. The organization aims to bring people together to support the needs and services of the law enforcement community.

Amber Johnson said the group came out in the frigid cold and worked hours to complete the ramp.

"It's been a blessing because it's made it easier to get him in and out of the home for his appointments." she said.

Amber Johnson said the past six months have been a roller coaster of emotions because sometimes there would be improvements in her husband's condition and then there would be times there would be no improvement.

"I felt in my heart he was going to pull through," she said. "I knew he wasn't giving up, and I wasn't giving up either."

She said her husband has inspired others in his life and career, and now he's inspiring more in this journey.

Amber Johnson said she wants her husband's journey to send a message to others to never give up.