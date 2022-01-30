Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Jan. 17

Clifford and Linda Odendaal, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 19

D. Trent and Ryan Manis, Lonoke, daughter.

Jan. 20

Jonathan and Caroline Chang, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 21

Nilheyda Morant and Tony Span Jr., Jacksonville, son.

Ramyakrishna Kolliboyina and Srinivasulu Pandilla, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 22

Jacob and Ashley Blockburger, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 24

William Jr. and Kristine Curtis, North Little Rock, son.

Kristi Sherrill and Daniel Hurst, Star City, daughter.

David and Shelby Fray, Sherwood, daughter.

Jan. 25

Daniel and Rebekah Castleberry, Sherwood, daughter.