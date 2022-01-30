Bloody Sunday stuns after 50 years

The events took a matter of minutes to unfold in a paroxysm of one-sided gunfire that snuffed out more than a dozen lives, each a new martyr in Northern Ireland's annals of loss. But the effort to unravel what happened on the grisly day that became known as Bloody Sunday devoured years of costly inquiry.

Much soul-searching swirled around the central question of whether, as some of the soldiers initially insisted, they had opened fire Jan. 30, 1972, in response to a potential attack by the outlawed.

That was not what an official inquiry determined in June 2010. None of the fallen -- 13 were killed that day and one died of injuries later -- posed "a threat of causing death or serious injury."

The consequences reverberated far beyond the Northern Ireland city of Derry, where the bloodletting unfolded.

Jan. 30, 1972, began in familiar ways. Civil rights activists had signaled their plans to demonstrate against the recently introduced British practice of interning people without trial. Authorities outlawed the demonstration, but it went ahead anyhow.

Protesters, who were overwhelmingly Catholic, lobbed rocks at the army. The army responded with rubber bullets, tear gas and a water cannons.

The spasm of killing in the city's Bogside district unfolded with chaotic speed.

"Only some 10 minutes elapsed between the time soldiers moved in vehicles into the Bogside and the time the last of the civilians was shot," stated the report, written by Lord Saville of Newdigate, an eminent British judge, whose inquiry had taken 12 years and cost an eye-watering $280 million.

"Bloody Sunday was a tragedy for the bereaved and the wounded, and a catastrophe for the people of Northern Ireland," it concluded.

Of the 13 who died Jan. 30, only one, Gerald Donaghey, 17, a member of the youth wing of the Irish Republican Army, was found to be in possession of nail bombs.

On June 15, 2010, Prime Minister David Cameron finally offered an apology, calling the killings "unjustified and unjustifiable." But the deaths left their mark.

Just in the run-up to today's commemoration, taunting the survivors, someone clambered up light poles in Derry to unfurl the regimental banner of the Parachute Regiment. A full half-century after the killings, the symbols of division and hostility still held their potency.