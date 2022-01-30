Bob's Edge takes the edge for victory in King Cotton

HOT SPRINGS -- Trainer Larry Jones, 65, said this result was his favorite in recent memory.

Jones trained and Luis Quinonez rode Bob's Edge, owned by Michael and Patricia Freeny's and Jennifer Grayson Taylor, to a 23/4-length win over Home Base in the $150,000 King Cotton Stakes for horses 4-years-old and older at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

Seven Nation Army finished third, 11/4 lengths behind Home Base and 21/2 in front of fourth-place Bolder.

"It was a high point, especially over the last couple of years," Jones said. "My stable's down to 11 horses, so we don't have the quality stock that we once did. A lot of my owners have passed away, but Mr. Freeny tries to have nice horses. He only has one each year, but he tries to have good horses and that's enough."

The top four ran at respective odds of 7-1, 27-1, 14-1, and 61-1, good for minimum trifecta and Superfecta payoffs of $476.95 and $1,070.94.

Though each unwittingly assisted the winner's success, the top three favorites were favorites for good reason.

Nashville, a 5-year-old son of Speightstown, came into the King Cotton with a record of 5 3-1-0. His number of outings was in part limited by an injury sustained when his undefeated streak was stopped at three with a fourth-place finish in the Grade I Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita Park on Dec. 26, 2020.

Nashville's racing comeback from a near-12 month layoff did not start until his loss to Hollis last month and continued with a seventh-place finish as the 1-1 favorite in the King Cotton.

Hollis, a 7-year-old gelding by Street Sense and maternal grandson of Pulpit, achieved his career highlight to date in his last start, when he outran the 2-5 favorite Nashville in 51/2-furlong optional-claimer in an Oaklawn-record 1:02.12 on Dec. 10. He broke the mark set by Sis Pleasure Fager on Feb. 15, 1984.

Hollis, off in the King Cotton at 2-1, was ridden to a fifth-place finish, a head behind Bolder, by Ricardo Santana Jr.

Collusion Illusion, by Twirling Candy, was the field's only Grade I winner, a status earned in the Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego on Aug. 1, 2020.

Nine of Collusion Illusion's previous 11 career starts were in graded stakes.

"My horse couldn't get ahold of the track," Velazquez said.

Nashville was eighth from the gate and rushed to lead through the opening quarter-mile in 21.90.

Bob's Edge was seventh through the first, third by a head behind the leader Home Base through the half in 45.60, but led by 31/2 lengths at the head of the stretch.

"It kind of helped with Nashville breaking slow," Jones said. "He really had to use himself to get up into the race, and that made him a little easier to go by down the lane."