The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1901 Wright Ave., commercial, Our Community Market, 7:20 p.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $1,150.

72204

• 1403 John Barrow Road, residential, Ibrahim Tabel, 5:25 a.m. Jan. 20, property value unknown.

• 3901 S. University Ave., commercial, Harbor Freight, 12 a.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $101.

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Zanasia Stubblefield, 10 p.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $1,550.

• 3300 Gilman St., residential, Paradise Jones, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 25, property value unknown.

• 3124 S. University Ave., commercial, Rent-A-Wheel, 2:22 a.m. Jan. 26, property valued at $600.

72205

• 101 Ellis Dr., residential, David Jones, 12 p.m. Jan. 20, property valued at $800.

72206

• 824 W. Roosevelt Road, residential, Patricia Brewer, 12 a.m. Dec. 18, property value unknown.

• 1423 W. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Tobacco Outlet, 8:38 a.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $4,000.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

72209

• 8300 Baseline Road, commercial, Iglesia Cristiana Leon de Juda, 1:30 a.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $1,001.

• 4809 W. 65th St., commercial, William Burnett, 9 p.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $8,312.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residential, Jasmine Griffin, 10:09 a.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $2,410.

• 2401 W. 65th St., commercial, Magnuson Hotel, 4:14 a.m. Jan. 25, property valued at $151.

• 6524 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Burlingame Crow, 11 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $201.

72103

• 11500 Chicot Road, residential, Francisco Ramirez Jr., 7:40 a.m. Jan. 20, property value unknown.

72210

• 17 Southern Hills Circle, residential, James Opara, 8:24 a.m. Jan. 25, property valued at $100.

72211

• 13111 W. Markham St., residential, Lajoya Davenport, 11:10 p.m. Jan. 19, property value unknown.

• 701 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Anneka VanDoorn, 6 p.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $175.

72223

• 5507 Ranch Dr., commercial, J'adore Salon, 4:28 a.m. Jan. 25, property value unknown.

• 14900 Cantrell Road, commercial, Kaufman By Design, 4:55 a.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $431.

North Little Rock

72113

• 7625 Vestal Blvd., residential, Jessica Thompson, 3:56 a.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $25,110.

72114

• 601 E. 13th St., commercial, Big Chain Liquor, 6:53 a.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $1,000.

• 1018 N. G St., residential, Robert Qualls, 11 p.m. Jan. 16, property valued at $633.

• 700 E. Broadway, commercial, Circle K, 3:51 a.m. Jan. 25, property valued at $500.

72116

• 1401 Calvary St., commercial, First Pentecostal Church, 12 a.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $530.

• 5005 N. Walnut, A13, residential, Keyshunna Lewis, 3 p.m. Jan, 17, property valued at $1,004.

• 3044 North Hills Blvd., residential, Kawana Carter and Joshua Wiley, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $28,625.

• 127 Crestview Dr., A4, residential, Gwen Privitera, 3 p.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $1,180.

72117

• 4 Walter Place, residential, Phillip Tompkins, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22, property valued at $800.

• 4 Walter Place, residential, Phillip Tompkins, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $1,800.

• 1504 Arkansas 161, commercial, Conco, 6:30 a.m. Jan. 24, property valued at $1,080.

72118

• 1000 W. 37th St., commercial, Tortas Mexico, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25, property valued at $2,080.

• 3098 W. Scenic Dr., residential, Nathan James, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $620.