BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING
Susan Blair has joined DD&F Consulting Group, Inc., as a principal of the firm.
BUSINESS
The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Celeste Suitt as development and special events coordinator and Jack Short as existing business and talent development coordinator.
EDUCATION
Robert Bryant Jr. has been named the coordinator for Alumni and Community Relations at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.
MEDICAL
Amy Jo Jenkins has been named associate director of administration for the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Amy Fallon, PhD, has been promoted to the position of senior vice president of operations at Arkansas Children's Hospital.
NONPROFIT
The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation announced the election of Melissa Bradley and Vicki Saviers to its Board of Directors.
REAL ESTATE
Kelley Commercial Partners announced the appointment of Kaley Tucker as shareholder partner.
TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
James Adams has joined Mainstream Technologies as a software developer.
WHERE TO SEND NOTICES
