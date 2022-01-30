BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

Susan Blair has joined DD&F Consulting Group, Inc., as a principal of the firm.

BUSINESS

The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Celeste Suitt as development and special events coordinator and Jack Short as existing business and talent development coordinator.

EDUCATION

Robert Bryant Jr. has been named the coordinator for Alumni and Community Relations at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

MEDICAL

Amy Jo Jenkins has been named associate director of administration for the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Amy Fallon, PhD, has been promoted to the position of senior vice president of operations at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

NONPROFIT

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation announced the election of Melissa Bradley and Vicki Saviers to its Board of Directors.

REAL ESTATE

Kelley Commercial Partners announced the appointment of Kaley Tucker as shareholder partner.

TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

James Adams has joined Mainstream Technologies as a software developer.

