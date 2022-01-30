Club news: Andante Music Club presents concert

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by Steve Cottrell of Joplin, Mo., on the Battle of Carthage, Mo.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email: dkp55@gmail.com.

Music Club

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to a program on Feb. 1. Woodwind members Bob Betts, Andrea Schomaker, LeAna Colf, Cynthia Augspurger and Jean Kittelson, from the Bella Vista Community Band, will play favorites from Cole Porter and George Gershwin. Marilyn Lee, pianist and Andante member, will accompany the ensemble.

The concert will be at 1 p.m. at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Masks and social distancing required. Andante is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs. All programs are free and open to the public.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or contact Betty Pierce at BettyLPierce@outlook.com.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection brunch will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Marcia Gillis on "Life's Healing Choices." The special feature will be by the Spice & Tea Exchange, "A Valentine Tea." This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Feb. 4.

Reservations: Call Glenda at (479) 366-7562; text Dorothy at (479) 381-6516; or email Jane djlong45@cox.net.

Gardeners

The monthly meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners, a volunteer group that works with the County Extension Office to educate and beautify the local environment, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. The public is welcome.

Needlework

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of every month at Riordan Hall. Members work on any needle craft they like such as knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc.

There is no entry fee if a POA picture ID is presented at the reception desk. Otherwise the fee is $2.50. The fee for the group is only $2 annually, and new members are welcome.

Information: Call Rosalyn at (479) 276-2033.

Astronomers

Monthly meetings of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. Meetings feature a speaker, constellation of the month and Astro Fundamentals Video. There will be viewing afterwards, weather permitting. All ages are welcome.

Information: Club President Bill Murphy at (479) 855-7180.

Gravette Lions

Randy Cannon was inducted as a new member of the Gravette Lions Club Jan. 18. He received his pin and certificate of membership from club treasurer Jeff Davis at a ceremony during the regular meeting of the club at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center. Cannon and Davis are both members of the Old Town String Band and his fellow musician had invited him to join during the club's "Just Ask One" campaign.

Lions Club meetings are held at 12:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center. New members and guests are always welcome. The next regular meeting of the club will be held Feb. 1.