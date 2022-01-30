CYCLING: Vos edges Brand, claims eighth world cycling title

FAYETTEVILLE -- A race featuring the world's best turned into a classic between two of the Netherlands' best.

Marriane Vos outsprinted reigning world champion Lucinda Brand to claim her record eighth cyclo-cross world championship Saturday at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships at Centennial Park.

"We know each other so well, that it's really, really difficult because I know what she's probably going to do and she knows what I'm probably going to do," Vos said. "I think that makes for an interesting race to watch, but also a very nerve-wracking race for ourselves."

The two had gapped the rest of the field by nearly a minute, which afforded them time on the final lap to jostle for the best position heading into the finish-line sprint.

"I think we both knew that the best position for sprinting was in second place because of the wind, and it was quite a long sprint," Brand said. "Especially for me being a slow person compared to Marianne. I wanted to try to let her in the front, but like she said, she already knew that I was going to try this."

The large crowd watched on the large video monitors at the finish line, audibly gasping with each move made by the two riders.

"On the last lap, I knew it was going to be very hard to get away," Vos said. "So I just tried to stay calm, tried not to make any mistakes, and tried to be focused and ready for the final sprint."

The title puts Vos ahead of Belgium's Erik De Vlaeminck for most titles all-time. Vos is also a three-time world champion in road cycling and won Olympic gold in the road race in 2012.

"I was thinking about today's race and not about the number eight or whatever," Vos said. "Every world championship is very special to race. I tried to prepare well and then try to do my best in the race itself. It's incredible to wear the rainbow jersey. Even though it's not the first time, it's still very special."

Italy's Silvia Persico finished third, 51 seconds behind Vos. She was followed by three other Dutch riders. Maghalie Rochette, of Canada, finished seventh and was the first North American to cross the line. American Clara Honsinger finished 11th.

Vos' title hopes were almost dashed after a near crash on the first lap.

"I have no idea what happened," Vos said. "I just nearly went over the bars. That's what I knew. And I just sort of saved myself."

Once the two Dutch riders broke away, Vos tried to attack Brand on some of the punchier climbs on course to no avail.

"It was an attack to get away," Vos said. "But when I looked back, I saw Lucinda following. I knew at that point that I probably wasn't going to drop Lucinda. I knew OK, then, I'll need to try something else."

In other action on Saturday, Zoe Backstedt of Great Britain claimed the junior women's world title, besting the Netherlands' Leonie Bentveld and Lauren Molengraaf. Backstedt is the current world junior road champion. American Katherine Sarkisov finished 11th.

It was an all-Belgium podium in the men's under-23 race. Joran Wyseure got away for the victory, Emiel Verstrynge finished second and Thibau Nys was third. American national champion Scott Funston finished 17th.