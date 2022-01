The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian county clerks' offices Jan. 18-24.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

19-456. Nancy Kralicek v. Randy Kralicek

20-455. Donna Martin v. Jerry Martin

20-505. Ignacio Ochoa v. Erika Ochoa

21-308. Jonathan Herman v. Sarah Herman

21-418. Maria Martinez v. Manuel Herrera

21-482. Teresa Smallwood v. Patrick Smallwood

21-526. Cynthia Morse v. Randy Morse

21-542. Seth Christie v. Haley Christie

21-548. Kathleen Grant v. James Grant

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

21-193. Emilee Slavens v. Nick Slavens

21-242. Bridgett Hinkle v. Brian Hinkle

21-310. Mary Jenson v. Jeffery Jenson

21-329. Stephanie Hopson v. David Hopson