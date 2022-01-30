Early voting starts Tuesday in Conway election to decide on bond issues for swimming, soccer centers





Early voting begins Tuesday in a special election to ask Conway voters to approve three bond issues totaling $39.7 million for construction of a new aquatic center and separate soccer complex.

"Swimming meets, volleyball tournaments and pickle ball tournaments at the Conway Community Center will bring families from all over the country to Conway," Mayor Bart Castleberry said. "For the people of Conway there will be affordable opportunities for everyone year-round. We feel like the community center and the soccer complex will almost complete our recreational offerings."

Conway citizens can vote early at the Faulkner County Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and the following Monday.

Polls will open -- at the McGee Center or at the Don Owen Sports Center -- at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 8 and will close at 7:30 p.m.

The idea of an aquatic complex has been floated for decades.

Castleberry says it is important to accomplish the goal.

"I've been with the city since the early 1980s, and we've been talking about a public pool since then," he said. "We have been investing in our parks for quite some time. We're finally at the point where we've paid our bonds down to a point to where we can bring it before the people."

The process began last year with the appointment of a committee headed by Ward 4, Position 2, Councilwoman Shelia Isby. The group spent the past year touring other community centers around the state -- including Pine Bluff, Clarksville, Rogers and Bentonville -- returning with several design and amenity options.

The city also hosted workshops in the fall to ask Conway citizens what they wanted to see in the new community and aquatic center, and soccer complex.

THE BONDS

Voters will be asked in the special election to pass three bond issues.

The first is for $6.9 million and will be used to pay off a 2017 bond series.

The second is for $27.3 million to finance the construction and operation of the community and aquatic center.

The third is for $5.5 million to build the soccer complex.

Each bond issue will be listed separately on the ballot. It is possible that one bond issue could be approved while the others fail.

Several Conway residents took issue on the city's social media accounts to a special election being called instead of waiting until the next regular election in May.

"Why is this a special election instead of holding it when more people are paying attention to elections, when voter turn-out will be higher, and without the additional cost of a special election?" Christy Horpedahl said. "This seems anti-democratic to do it this way."

State law allows Arkansas cities to hold a special election only on four dates throughout the year -- the second Tuesday of February, May, August or November, city spokesman Bobby Kelly said in an interview.

The special election will cost the city about $5,600, Kelly said.

"These proposed projects are large enough to warrant a stand-alone election," he said. "On Feb. 8, Conway voters will only be voting on issues related to the City of Conway. There will be no other issues or candidates on the ballot. Also, should the questions pass, a February election will obviously allow the city to begin construction of the projects earlier."

If the issue passes or fails, taxes will remain the same, Kelly said. Conway voters are being asked to rededicate existing Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission sales tax collections now pledged to secure bonds that were issued to finance various parks and trail facilities.

"We will continue to collect A&P funds. The people of Conway will be taxed the same," he said, adding that if the measure fails, funds will be used for other smaller parks projects.

SWIMMING CENTER

Final renderings -- by Erik Kocher of Hastings+Chivetta Architects out of St. Louis -- are of a two-level indoor and outdoor aquatic center and a full gymnasium that will be located at the site of the old city airport in the Central Landing area.

The aquatic center will feature an eight-lane, 25-yard competition pool with a two-lane temperature-controlled cooling and warming pool, with indoor current channel pool, underwater bubble benches and two party rooms.

The outdoor area will include a zero-entry beach -- meaning the water can be entered by walking down a slope -- with a maximum depth of 18 inches of water. It will include slides and play features for children ranging from toddlers up to 5 years old. A dog-bone-shaped lazy river with an attached bubble bench will have three different slides with two dropping into a plunge pool. A run-out pool will have about 4 inches of water for toddlers and young children.

A climbing wall on the edge of the pool will allow climbers to splash back into the water after making it to the top.

There will be a whole series of lounge areas and shade structures, as well as a grassy section and picnic tables.

Included in the indoor space is a large gymnasium equipped and designed for multiple sports, including pickle ball. A walking track circles the perimeter of the gym.

"The City of Conway anticipates charging $5.00 per person daily admission," Kelly said in an email. "This is comparable to what other municipalities charge statewide. We hope to add additional programming to make it even more affordable. Other rates will be determined at a later date."

SOCCER COMPLEX

The new soccer complex will be by Curtis Walker Park on land provided by the Conway Human Development Center.

The current soccer fields are in a flood-prone area on John Allison Road.

The complex will have 10 lighted fields, a concession stand, playground, splash pad, pavilion and a walking trail.

The costs for locals to practice on the fields will be comparable with what the city charges for practice times on the baseball and softball fields, Kelly said.

"The Conway Soccer Complex will be a massive boost for youth sports in Conway," Castleberry said. "We expect local businesses to benefit from the booming business of youth sports."

CITIZEN DRIVEN

The idea of an aquatic center/soccer complex is not a new one. In 2010, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce asked residents to think about what they wanted for the city, with the result called the Conway 2025 plan. One goal was that Conway have a water park on par with Carondelet Park/Regional Complex in St. Louis.

"If you look at the Carondelet Complex it bears a striking resemblance to what the city of Conway is proposing," Chamber President and CEO Brad Lacy said. "Over the past decade, many of the goals in Conway 2025 were accomplished, but the aquatic center was not."

The aquatic complex came up in 2020 and 2021 updates of the Conway 2025 plan. After 1,800 completed surveys, dozens of group meetings with 250 participants, the final plan included eight goals for parks and recreation.

"Four of those eight goals are addressed by the city's proposal," Lacy said.

They include having facilities that meet local and regional needs, and are able to host tournaments by 2035.

The boards of the chamber, Conway Development Corp., Downtown Partnership and the Advertising & Promotion Commission spent the fall prioritizing the 2035 goals into a workable number.

"I think it's important to realize that in both visioning processes, citizens led those efforts," Lacy said. "The goals outlined came from the greater community and clearly an aquatic center, multi-sports complex, and soccer complex have been a priority to many in our community."

A recent post on the city's Facebook page generated more than a thousand responses with about 450 comments and nearly 600 shares.

"OMG, FINALLY!! I've lived in Conway now for 12 years and have wondered often why we didn't have something like this. I am so excited," Lori Salsbury said. "How/where do we vote? Is it part of the election? I'm not much for politics so if it's up for vote in the election, just tell me where it is and I'll vote for it!!"

"Better late than never and will be a great asset for our community," Sharon Reynolds said.

Others said the money could be put to better use.

"Would rather see pay increase for police and fireman than something [that] may not be usable considering the current pandemic," Denise Carter said.

"Show voters the EXACT amount and EXACTLY how you plan to spend every penny of tax payer money," Amanda Wilson said. "If you can't offer a precise and transparent accounting, the vote should be NO!"

"You could build the Taj Mahal and someone would complain," Casey Pruitt said. "I think it looks awesome and will be voting a big, fat YES!"

NEXT STEP

If the measures pass, the city will immediately begin the process for hiring a contractor then begin construction, Kelly said.

"The Conway Community Center and the Conway Soccer Complex is anticipated to open 18 months after the general contractor is hired for the project," Kelly said.

The annual operating budget for the aquatic center and soccer fields, both to be managed by the city, is projected to be about $600,000.

"We plan to use the city's portion of the Conway A&P tax to cover the expense," Kelly said.

Castleberry said he wanted to assure the Conway community that the additions will be affordable and the city will be fiscally responsible.

"I'm confident that these projects will be something the people of Conway can be proud of," Castleberry said.









