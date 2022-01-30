Early voting to begin Tuesday in Garland County special election

HOT SPRINGS -- Early voting for the Feb. 8 special election reauthorizing the countywide, 0.625% sales tax currently securing $54.7 million in road bonds starts Tuesday.

The Hot Springs Board of Directors endorsed the reauthorization Jan. 18, unanimously adopting a resolution in support of continuing the sales tax through June 2027 and using the proceeds for the 1,000 miles of roads and more than 100 bridges the city and Garland County maintain.

The sales tax is projected to retire bonds voters authorized in a June 2016 special election later this year.

"It's not for building any new streets," City Manager Bill Burrough, referring to the $24 million the five-year extension is projected to generate for the city's 300-mile street inventory, told the board last week. "It's for repairing the existing streets we have today. That's in the ballot language. We won't be able to use it for anything else."

Since the Garland County Quorum Court adopted an ordinance in November calling for the special election, Burrough and Garland County Judge Darryl Mahoney, both of whom are listed as members of the For Our Roads Now Committee formed to promote the sales tax proposal, have spoken at numerous informational and town-hall-style meetings in support of the sales tax.

"We're trying to provide facts and make people aware there is a special election," Mahoney said. "They can decide what they want to do. This is something that seems to be of great importance to the community. We get more calls about bad roads than any other thing. This is an opportunity for them to make a decision whether it's important enough to extend the sales tax or not."

The Garland County Quorum Court's December and January agendas didn't include a resolution in support of the sales tax. The panel won't meet again until after the election.

"We ran out of time," Mahoney said of getting a support resolution on the Quorum Court's agenda.

The five-year extension is projected to raise $42 million for county-maintained roads. The per capita distribution between the county and its four incorporated areas is prescribed by state law, which requires counties that levy a 0.50% sales tax to share the proceeds of any additional sales tax with its incorporated areas on a per capita basis. The county levies a 0.50% countywide sales tax in support of its general and solid waste funds.

Rising materials and labor costs, and a lack of competition for road projects, have weakened the buying power of the city and county's combined $3.2 million annual paving budgets. Mahoney said bids the county opened earlier this month for two bridge replacements were 65% higher than expected.

"We bid out two bridges on South Harris Road we're working through a federal bridge replacement program grant," Mahoney said. "They were anticipated to come in at $2.6 million. The low bid was $4.3 million to replace two bridges. That's what we're up against. We only had two bidders on the job, which is troubling, as well."

He and Burrough have said it's been difficult to find contractors willing to bid on the city and county's annual paving programs, given the amount of work the state is doing on area roadways included in the more than 16,000 miles of roads the Arkansas Department of Transportation maintains. Only one contractor submitted a bid for the city's 2021 paving list.

Mahoney and Burrough have said a dedicated revenue source for city and county maintained roads would give the two local governments more leverage in the bidding process, allowing them to present larger bid proposals than the 10 to 15 miles of projects the city and county's annual paving budgets underwrite.

Mahoney said cost uncertainty clouds how many county roads would be addressed on the list the For Our Roads Now Committee has compiled on its website and promotional materials. The city has said its revenue from the extension would overlay at least half of its road inventory.

"It's my wish list," Mahoney said of the county roads listed on the website. "I'd love to be able to do all of them. If I could tell exactly what the cost is going to be five years from now, I'd know exactly how many of them we could do. The increase has been so rapid, I don't know. But we'll get a huge majority of them done."

He said the county's proceeds would go toward collector and arterial roads in its 700-mile inventory, freeing up its $1.8 million annual paving budget for neighborhood and subdivision roads.