Education notebook

LRSD board OKs 2022-23 calendar

The Little Rock School Board last week grudgingly approved a 2022-23 school year calendar that sets Aug. 22 as the first day of class and June 2, 2023, as the last day.

In a break from tradition, the Christmas/winter break will start on a Thursday — Dec. 22 — and classes won’t resume until Jan. 9, 2023.

District administrators told the board at a meeting Thursday night that the calendar is in part the product of Act 688 of 2021, which restricts schools from opening before the Monday that is two weeks before Labor Day. Another contributing factor, they said, is the desire to end the first semester before the Christmas holiday so that high school students don’t have to take end-of-semester exams after they’ve been out of school for an extended time.

The two nine-week quarters that make up a semester must each be a minimum of 40 days.

Board member Jeff Wood said the calendar “stinks,” but there’s no sensible way to adjust it.

Board member Leigh Ann Wilson said she didn’t like it, but there’s no way around it.

Poll: Students feel pandemic stresses

Nearly all of Arkansas teachers who responded to a recent survey said their students have experienced some level of emotional distress because of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and academic loss.

Seventy-two percent said they had reported some level of undernourishment in their students.

Also, 72% indicated that their districts were not listening to their input regarding covid-19. And right at half of the teacher respondents favored moving to a virtual instruction model until covid positivity rates declined. About 11% favored ending virtual options and mask mandates while keeping schools open.

The Arkansas Education Association, the state’s largest union of teachers and support personnel, did the survey of educators on the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on their students and themselves.

A total of 639 people participated in the Survey Monkey poll done Jan. 13-17.

“We know the impacts of the pandemic can look different from community to community,” association President Carol Fleming said. “Each school district across the country needs to bring together parents, educators, administrators and elected officials to collectively make local decisions that will best keep our students safe.” As of Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that there were 15,889 active covid-19 cases among the state’s public school students and employees, down just 919 from Monday’s report and the record high 20,937 cases on Jan. 21.

School custodian for 49 years to exit

Carl Shumate, custodian at Gibbs Magnet Elementary School in the Little Rock School District, is retiring from the district after 49 years.

Shumate, who started work for the district when he was 19, received a spontaneous round of applause from the School Board last week.

Bryant senior gets ROTC scholarship

Alora Lowry, a senior at Bryant High School, has been selected to receive an Air Force Junior ROTC Character-In-Leadership Scholarship valued at $250,000.

Lowry is the only cadet in Arkansas to receive the scholarship, according to the announcement by the school district.

Lowry was nominated by her ROTC instructor Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Rodriquez based on her physical fitness, leadership skills and desire to join ROTC in college.

She intends to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and major in chemistry. Her career goal is to become a doctor or other specialized medical professional.

Each cadet who accepts a scholarship continues to participate in the AFJROTC program at their selected college. After her sophomore year, she will commit to the United States Air Force. After graduation, she will pursue a commission and serve at least six years in the Air Force.

School singles out impactful teachers

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, a public residential high school for gifted students located in Hot Springs, has recognized educators from across the state with the annual Teacher Impact Award.

The award honors educators who helped shape and guide incoming students at the math, science and arts school. Students nominated teachers who aided their growth both intellectually and emotionally. More than 100 teachers were nominated and each received a certificate of recognition. A letter highlighting their recognition also was sent to each educator’s principal.

A committee of school staff members read through the recommendations to give further recognition to five educators from different regions within the state. These stand-out teachers received a handcrafted trophy created by artist and art instructor Brad Wreyford.

Teaching is hard work, and often teachers don’t know how much they have positively influenced their students once they have graduated or moved on to further their education. The Teacher Impact Award allows a more immediate recognition of how educators helped shape their pupils.

The five teachers who were recognized as standouts in their regions are: Central — Kody Montgomery, who teaches English at the Arkansas Virtual Academy.

Northwest — Rance King, an English teacher at Harrison High.

Southwest — Susan Johnson, an engineering teacher at El Dorado High.

Southeast — Sarah Stratton, formerly at Monticello High and now at the Arch Ford Educational Service Cooperative.

Northeast — Penny Tooms, a former gifted and talented teacher at Piggott High School and who now directs two Arkansas State Heritage Sites.

The efforts of these educators played an important role in preparing the students to attend the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, said Charlie Feick, director of admissions at the Hot Springs campus.

“ASMSA greatly appreciates our partnerships with schools around the state,” Feick said. “A student’s educational foundation is laid long before they arrive on the ASMSA campus. It is because of the dedication of their previous teachers that students are prepared to thrive at ASMSA.”