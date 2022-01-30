Family files suit in death of Lyon College freshman who died with blood alcohol level of .357

The family of a Lyon College freshman who died in January 2021 after what was believed to be a hazing incident involving large consumption of alcohol filed a negligence and wrongful-death suit in court Thursday.

According to documents, James Gilfedder III, 19, was invited to an off-campus party Jan. 29, 2021, at a home in Batesville that was being rented by another baseball player. The home is believed to have been partially owned by Lyon College's baseball coach Jacob Huffman, documents state.

Various underage baseball and softball players were present and drinking alcohol at the party, and Gilfedder became visibly intoxicated after being supplied with alcohol, which the coach witnessed, the filing states.

The documents say the college and the coach were aware of the hazing of new teammates, including Gilfedder. According to the documents, the hazing included, but was not limited to, causing the student to drink "massive amounts of alcohol in a short period of time." The documents do not specify a quantity or a time frame of the incident in question.

The person Gilfedder went to the party with said he fell asleep in the car on the way home from the party, court documents state. Students said they left Gilfedder passed out on the floor of his Lyon College dorm room around 2 a.m. Jan. 30, 2021.

Students reportedly checked on Gilfedder twice the next morning, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and said they observed him on the floor and believed he was asleep, according to the court filing. An hour and a half later, it was determined that Gilfedder was unresponsive and students notified the resident assistant, the documents state.

The resident assistant said Gilfedder was found "very intoxicated" and wandering the campus, so he was brought back to his room, the document states. The resident assistant did not check on him again that night and found him dead the next day, according to the document.

An autopsy showed Gilfedder's blood alcohol content was 0.357% and that the cause of his death was acute alcohol intoxication.

The lawsuit requests compensation for the loss of life, conscious pain and suffering of the deceased prior to death, funeral expenses, and the mental anguish and pecuniary damage of the surviving estate and to recover damages and judgment against the defendants. The suit does not cite a specific monetary figure.

Lyon College declined to comment Friday, citing pending litigation.