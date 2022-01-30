Fired Clinton National executive's claims prompt HR review at Little Rock airport

A longtime senior executive at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field said he was fired in December after the Little Rock airport's top official told him to hire a white candidate for an open position even though he scored a Black candidate as more qualified.

"The next day I was terminated for what Bryan said was "differences in management styles," former operations director Charles E. Jones said in an email to two members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, referring to Bryan Malinowski, the airport's executive director. "This is not the first time I have made Bryan mad by hiring someone he didn't want."

The email, obtained through an open-records request by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, surfaced three days after the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission spent nearly three hours meeting privately during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday.

The session prompted the seven-member commission to vote publicly to instruct the airport's outside counsel to "review our hiring and associated [human resource] policies to ensure that all policies and procedures have been followed in the last quarter and they would alert us if they need to make any changes to that," in the words of commission member Stacy Hurst. "Our counsel, we would ask that if they see any conflict, they would alert us to that as well."

The initial reason given for the executive session, the first item on the agenda, was "to discuss personnel matters." Pressed after the meeting for a more specific reason for the closed session -- as required by the state's open-meetings statute -- the airport's outside counsel Carolyn Witherspoon responded that the executive session was held for a disciplinary matter.

"The meeting was called to consider the employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of any public officer or employee, or a personnel matter," Witherspoon said in an email sent after the meeting. "In this case it was to discuss the discipline of an employee. The meeting was not called [to] discuss any policies or procedures."

Malinowski, who has held the airport's top post since 2019 and been in leadership since 2008, met with the commission privately for almost an hour during Tuesday's executive session.

In a statement Friday evening, Malinowski disputed Jones' version of events.

"We strongly disagree with the statements made by Mr. Jones in his email," the statement said. "However with this being a personnel matter, we are unable to comment further."

Jones, who is white, spent 14 years at Clinton National as its operations director before his firing on Dec. 10, according to the email, which he sent on Dec. 17.

Jones, reached by phone Friday, declined to comment.

He signed a "confidential severance agreement, general release and non-disclosure agreement" on Dec. 30 that provided him with a one-time payment of $34,919.10, equal to three months' salary, as well as any unused personal time or sick leave. A copy of the agreement was obtained from the airport through an open-records request.

Under the agreement, Jones also releases the airport from any claims, agrees not to sue the airport nor disclose any confidential information and refrains from disparaging the airport or its senior executives, including Malinowski. The agreement also binds the senior executives from disparaging Jones.

In exchange, the airport was under no further obligation and would provide a neutral reference to prospective employers.

Clinton National is an independently run city agency, though it uses no city general revenue. The commission sets policy and has the authority to hire and fire the executive director.

The reasons for Jones' firing weren't immediately available late last week from the airport. A Friday request for those reasons was still being processed later that afternoon.

Commission chairperson Jill Floyd and Bill Walker, two of the three Black commission members, were the only commissioners to receive Jones' email, according to Witherspoon. The other Black member is Tiffany Mays O'Guinn.

In the email, Jones said he was interviewing applicants for a front-line supervisor position.

That Malinowski and Tom Clarke, the airport's deputy executive director, became involved in the hiring process for a position five levels below executive director had "not happened in the 14 years I had been at the airport," Jones wrote.

The applicant Jones said he preferred was a Black male in his late 40s with 24 years of management experience. He was competing with a white male in his 30s who worked as a duty manager, which Jones said didn't include supervisory or management experience. A Black female in her 30s who had five years as a leader and cashier at the airport also applied.

According to Jones, the white male was related to Clarke, who used a different scoring system that resulted in a tie between the two finalists, according to the email.

"They were trying to flip the selection to" the white male, Jones said.

Malinowski entered the room, and "the entire conversation was rehashed," he said. "I presented that [the Black male] was the most qualified and the total points clearly showed the same."

At that point, Jones said he pointed to the hiring of a midlevel manager who was promoted without a competitive process.

"This pissed off Bryan and he told Tom to hire the [white male] and that is the end of it," Jones said in the email. "He then said, 'Charley, don't screw with me.'"

Jones was fired the next day.

"There was bias involved before and during the entire process including the smoke and mirrors of having a second round of interviews ultimately selecting" the white male, Jones said.

In the email, Jones said there should be an appeals process for senior executives.

"Currently, the Executive Director has the right to fire and can offer severance within his authority so the Commission never has visibility of the truth," he said.

Jones also argued that the human resources director should report to the commission and not the director. "By working for the Executive Director, HR will always be susceptible to the Exec Director's wishes or face possible termination," he said.

"Hopefully, someone will have the integrity to do what is right and investigate from the ground up not relying on Bryan's smooth-talking explanations but find the facts," Jones added.

In an interview, Walker reiterated the concern he had that was reflected in the motion the commission approved last week and that was whether Witherspoon and her law firm, Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus, could be impartial, given that it likely provided the airport legal work for Jones' exit.

"I have asked that the law firm provide to us something in writing that they have no conflict of interest," he said.