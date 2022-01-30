First came political activism, then came marriage





Judson Scanlon was looking for support to shut out a Supreme Court nominee when she arrived in Arkansas in early December 2005, but she opened the door to a relationship with Barb L'Eplattenier.

Judson grew up in Arkansas but had worked in politics in Seattle, Portland and Chicago for several years before a friend asked her to help with a campaign in Little Rock.

"My friend asked me to come and do a project that was all about getting Sen. [Mark] Pryor and Sen. [Blanche] Lincoln to oppose Sam Alito's appointment to the [U.S.] Supreme Court," she says.

The second night she was in Little Rock, she went to the Women's Project's Christmas Open House, at the invitation of political activist Brownie Ledbetter, who was a close friend of Judson's mother.

"My whole point was talking to people and getting them to write letters so anywhere I could find people I wanted to be," Judson says.

She was standing in the hallway of the Victorian house, the headquarters of the Women's Project, when Barb approached the front door, arms laden with bags of 2 liter Sprite bottles.

"I remember I was wearing my khaki pants and my little black heel boots," Barb says.

Judson, Blackberry in hand, went around getting contact information from guests who might help with her political mission.

Barb was on the Women's Project board of directors and she was busily fulfilling her duties during the event.

There was immediate chemistry between them, though.

"That night, we basically ended up following each other from room to room," Judson says. "We just happened to be in the same space all the time."

At the end of the evening, as Judson entered a phone number into her Blackberry, Barb spoke up.

"She said the most startling, harsh thing to me," Judson says. "She goes, 'Well, are you going to ask for my number?' I was terrified because that's not my thing. I am not a good dater."

When Judson asked for her number, Barb responded, coyly, "That depends. Is this for business or pleasure?"

Barb doesn't know what possessed her.

"That wasn't my thing either," Barb says. "Some spirit overcame my body and those words just came out. I was like, 'Did I just say that?'"

Judson called her the next day, and Barb thought even that was too long to wait.

"I checked my phone at lunch and there were no messages, and I thought, 'Oh, I must have misread that whole situation,'" Barb says.

Unbeknownst to her, Judson had driven by the Women's Project office that day to see if the board meeting she knew Barb should be attending was over, intending to time her call so that Barb would be free to answer the phone.

Barb didn't pick up, though, so she left a message. Barb called her back, and they talked for two hours.

They decided to go for sushi the next night.

"She wouldn't tell me where she lived for about two weeks," Judson says.

"That's just smart," Barb insists. "I didn't know anything about her."

Barb had several firm expectations for a potential partner, and as they talked over dinner she realized Judson actually met almost none of them. Judson didn't have a job -- but she was under contract. She also didn't have a dependable car -- she didn't really need one in most of the places she had lived. And she smoked -- this one would require some compromising.

Barb saw past all of it.

"She's just a really competent person at what she does," Barb says. "I found that unbelievably attractive. Plus, she has these beautiful blue eyes."

Just weeks after their first date, Judson had an interview with the Human Rights Campaign in Washington. She was hired as a regional director.

"I came back to Arkansas as often as I could, but I lived in D.C. and ran around the country doing work for the next two years."

In 2008, Judson's work involved California's Proposition 8, a state constitutional amendment that would ban same-sex marriage.

"She said, 'If we want to get married, we have to do it now,'" Barb says. "We sat down and looked at our calendars, and between the two of us the only dates we had available were Nov. 3, which was the day before the election, and July 3."

Barb thought it was unrealistic to expect a wedding to someone in politics to go off without a hitch the day before a monumental election, so they opted for the summer date.

They exchanged their vows on July 3, 2008, on the beach in Long Beach, Calif.

Proposition 8 passed but was ruled unconstitutional in 2010, though that federal court decision didn't go into effect until 2013 until the U.S. Supreme Court issued a final decision on the proposition advocates' appeals.

That was the first time, Judson says. They were married in Arkansas in May 2014 when a ban on same-sex marriage was ruled unconstitutional in Arkansas.

Judson and Barb have a daughter, Calliope, 10.

"Before I married Barb, I had lived a very insular, single life," Judson says. "She just swept me off my feet."

If you have an interesting how-we-met story or if you know someone who does, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com

More News

The first time I saw my future spouse:

Barb says: “I thought she had really beautiful eyes.”

Judson says: “I was immediately struck shy. That’s not a common reaction for me at all.”

On our wedding day:

Barb says: “The preacher was late and forgot to bring the vows we wrote. But even with all the chaos it was really was perfect. It really felt like us.”

Judson says: “It was really perfect in its imperfection. I got married in a kilt and my wife got married in a black evening gown that was really beautiful. And my new patent leather tuxedo shoes fell apart. I walked around the sand in my kilt socks.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

Barb says: “Get a good therapist. And tell the fun stories about yourself as a couple. Revisit the good things.”

Judson says: “Check your unmet expectations. And read a John Gottman book.”





Barb L’Eplattenier (right) was skeptical of Judson Scanlon when they first met in 2005, especially when Judson insisted that Barb’s ballet teacher once rented a room from Judson’s family in Norman, Okla. The ballet teacher confirmed Judson’s story, though, and even shared stories about the Scanlons. “I was like, ‘What are the chances of this? This is just wild. I guess I’ll just have to start believing her now,’” Barb says. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





