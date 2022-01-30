Fort Smith School District discusses potential covid money projects

FORT SMITH -- The School District, students and staff can expect to see more building improvements by the summer of 2024.

The School Board heard a presentation Monday about possible facility plans and air quality improvement projects using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money.

ESSER is one of several funds approved by Congress in March 2020 for schools to address the impact of covid-19. It's separate from the $120 million for building improvements the district raised through a millage increase approved by voters in 2018.

Shawn Shaffer, district supervisor of facilities, said relief money projects include expanding the cafeteria at Kimmons Middle School, additional classrooms at Morrison Elementary and Ramsey Middle schools, K-12 office spaces for the Fort Smith Virtual Academy and air quality improvement throughout the district -- all for roughly $28 million.

Martin Mahan, deputy superintendent, said the projects are all approved by the state and eligible for the covid money because they all help address air quality and air turnover.

Shaffer said Kimmons has roughly 880 students using an about 2,800-square-foot cafeteria. He said the estimated $2 million addition would add 6,000 square feet, 50 tables and 400 seats to the cafeteria.

Shaffer said the Morrison Elementary project is estimated to cost $5 million, and would add roughly 4,300 square feet for 10 classrooms to the northwest corner of the building. He said the classrooms would allow space for some students to move from Trusty Elementary School.

"Currently at Morrison we have approximately 53,000 square feet, and Trusty has approximately 38,000 square feet. The current Morrison enrollment, approximately, is 246 students, and the Trusty enrollment is 260. The commons space at Morrison is able to handle the additional Trusty students. And when I talk about commons spaces, the media center, the music, PE and the cafeteria," Shaffer said.

Shaffer said the roughly $1 million Ramsey classroom addition will add 4,700 square feet for four classrooms. He said it will allow the district to consider removing portable classrooms, based on future student population size.

For the Virtual Academy, Shaffer explained those teachers are placed throughout the district's buildings. He said he's examining the district's new Peak Innovation Center to see if there's space to put K-8 online learning teachers together.

Shaffer said the project is projected at $1.2 million, with design plans still being made. The district doesn't want to over-build or under-build on that project, he said.

"That would be the southwest area of the facility. We know the office space, but we're still trying to find out what that program needs. Testing center, collaboration room, different things like that. So we're not real sure just yet."

He said he was working with Gary Udouj, director of career education and district innovation, to determine that.

Shaffer said the air quality projects are projected to cost $16-$19 million and include new ways to dilute, filter and disinfect the air. He said it will be an extensive process to determine everything the district needs to do, but they'll look to fix the oldest equipment and the campuses with the most students first.

Shaffer said Darby and Cook schools aren't included because the millage project addressed 90-95% of the air issues there, and Trusty isn't included because it will be addressed through the Morrison addition. The district has three years to finish the projects, which started in July, he said.

"So yes, we'll aggressively move forward on these projects to beat that deadline," he said.

Superintendent Terry Morawski said the presentation was just to highlight current developments and not seek School Board approval, though he said that'll happen soon.

"We know about supply chain. We also know about cost and what's happening with materials out there," he said. "So it is possible we'll have to prioritize some of those and may not get to the entire list, at least with these funds. But it is work that needs to be done. You can see the age of some of the equipment over 20 years old out there. So it's of great interest to us, but there is a reality to doing construction work right now that we realize."

Ashley Nobles teaches her eighth-grade math class on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Ramsey Middle School in Fort Smith. The school is one of several in the district that may see an expansion of facilities and improvements to air quality thanks to funds received as part of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money. Visit nwaonline.com/220130Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



