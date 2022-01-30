Funeral in Vietnam held for Zen master

Turkey's president

targets TV shows

The Associated Press

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's president has ordered that steps be taken against TV programs that are deemed contrary to Turkey's "fundamental values."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a circular posted Saturday on the Official Gazette, said the decision aims to eliminate the harmful effects of television programs with foreign content that have been adapted in Turkey and to protect Turkish culture.

All precautions would be taken against productions that negatively affect the family, children and youth, through Turkish laws and the constitution. Children and youth will be protected from "messages conveyed through certain symbols," the decision stated, without elaborating.

Turkey's media watchdog, the Supreme Council of Radio and Television, already has wide-ranging powers and can fine media or order temporary blackouts for television channels that are mostly critical of the government for violating Turkish values.

Ilhan Tasci, a member of the media watchdog from the main opposition party, called the move "the censorship circular" and said it violates the constitution that promises to protect press freedom.

The majority of media companies in Turkey are already owned by businesses close to the conservative and nationalist government and closely follow government lines.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Turkey at 153 out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index of 2021. At least 34 media employees are currently behind bars, according to Turkey's Journalists Union.

Last week, well-known journalist Sedef Kabas was arrested pending trial for insulting Erdogan.

The circular follows the launch of Fox TV's Turkish adaptation of the international show "The Masked Singer," where celebrities perform in costume to hide their identities. The show has been criticized online for alleged Satanic and pagan content.

Monks and Thich Nhat Hanh followers pray during the funeral of the Vietnamese Buddhist monk in Hue, Vietnam Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A funeral was held Saturday for Thich Nhat Hanh, a week after the renowned Zen master died at the age of 95 in Hue in central Vietnam. (AP Photo/Thanh Vo)



Buddhist monks attend the cremation of Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh in Hue, Vietnam Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A funeral was held Saturday for Thich Nhat Hanh, a week after the renowned Zen master died at the age of 95 in Hue in central Vietnam. (AP Photo/Thanh Vo)



Buddhist monks attend the cremation of Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh in Hue, Vietnam Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A funeral was held Saturday for Thich Nhat Hanh, a week after the renowned Zen master died at the age of 95 in Hue in central Vietnam. (AP Photo/Thanh Vo)



Monks and Thich Nhat Hanh followers pray during the funeral of the Vietnamese Buddhist monk in Hue, Vietnam Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A funeral was held Saturday for Thich Nhat Hanh, a week after the renowned Zen master died at the age of 95 in Hue in central Vietnam. (AP Photo/Thanh Vo)



Pallbearers lift up the coffin of Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh during his funeral in Hue, Vietnam Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A funeral was held Saturday for Thich Nhat Hanh, a week after the renowned Zen master died at the age of 95 in Hue in central Vietnam. (AP Photo/Thanh Vo)



Monks and Thich Nhat Hanh followers trail behind the coffin of the Vietnamese Buddhist monk during his funeral in Hue, Vietnam Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A funeral was held Saturday for Thich Nhat Hanh, a week after the renowned Zen master died at the age of 95 in Hue in central Vietnam. (AP Photo/Thanh Vo)

