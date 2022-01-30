FYI: Drama about MLK continues at T2

Jan. 30 (Sunday)

"The Light Fantastic" -- The works of 27 artists from the 19th century to today are displayed alongside one another as a meditation on light opens this weekend, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"The Mountaintop" -- A look at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a man, not an icon, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through Feb. 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $41-$54. 777-7477; theatre2.org.

"Designing Women" -- Linda Bloodworth Thomason's updated story of the Sugarbakers, 2 p.m., Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. in Little Rock. $20-$65. 501-378-0405; therep.org.

Eagle Watch Cruises -- 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Feb. 5-6, leaves from Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. 789-5000.

Jan. 31 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mayor's Book Club -- With Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Feb. 1 (Tuesday)

Family Story Time -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Feb. 2 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture -- 1 p.m. Wednesday & Friday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Nomadland" by Jessica Bruder, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co., 1550 E. Zion Road. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Feb. 3 (Thursday)

Chinese New Year Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Daytime Woman Book Club -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We're Hooked -- Knitting & crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

"Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom" -- The incredible true story of the 1965 Voting Rights March to life through the eyes of its youngest participant, Lynda Blackmon Lowery, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center virtual performance. $10 per household. waltonartscenter.org.

Feb. 4 (Friday)

Reception & Wine Tasting -- For Kinya Christian's "Reflections of the Black Experience," 6-9 p.m., Into+View Art Gallery in Rogers. intoviewgallery.com.

"Mental" -- A new play by Alexis Perez, 7 p.m. Feb. 4-6, Adohi Hall, 187 S. Stadium Drive on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free, but there will be a food drive at the door. Email zthobby@uark.edu. Proof of covid vaccination or a negative covid test will be required at the door.

Feb. 5 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Story time with Jaclyn House, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read -- Read with Poe the literary dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Beekeeping Basics -- 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Trey Kennedy -- An Oklahoman who has parlayed social media entertainment into 10+ million followers, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $39-$150. waltonartscenter.org.

On Show

"The Lost Highway" -- A collection of sculptures of the mom-and-pop businesses the interstate bypassed, by David Malcolm Rose, through Jan. 30, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

"In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting" -- Including works by Georgia O'Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Kay WalkingStick, Norman Rockwell, Hale Woodruff, Paul Cadmus, Thomas Hart Benton, Jacob Lawrence, Valerie Hegarty, Stuart Davis, and many more, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Untitled Project: Smithson's Books" -- A "bookstore" by artist Conrad Bakker based on the collection of books owned by earthworks artist Robert Smithson, through Feb. 11, in the windows of the Famous Hardware Building, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Also showing is "Receiving" by Jay Walker. Free. downtownspringdale.org

"Women to Watch: Paper Routes" -- Organized by the National Museum of Women in the Arts and featuring works by Joli Livaudais, Suzannah Schreckhise, Kim Brewer and Linda Nguyen Lopez, through Feb. 26, Fenix Arts, Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. fenixfayettevilleart.com.

"Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment" -- This interdisciplinary project takes flight from the influential series of paintings "The Gems of Brazil" (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade, and expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science extending from the 19th century to now, through March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Our Favorite Things" -- An exhibit of seldom-seen museum treasures, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through March 26, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154; rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"In Some Form or Fashion" -- Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, through March 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

"Seen through Her Wardrobe" -- An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project -- Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

"Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows" -- A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

The Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA hosts an exhibition through mid-April that includes paintings by Angie Gomez, David Gomez and Stan Dark plus photography by Dan Snow at 402 S.W. A St. Email bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.



