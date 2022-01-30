Greenbriar mallards

CARLISLE -- At dusk, avian energy surged from the woods with the fury of a breaking wave.

Mallard calls reverberated through the bare oaks. Wings thrashed against the water and thumped against the air. Water splashed as ducks chased each other. It was feeding time, and ducks soon began surging from the woods into an adjacent rice field like water boiling from a covered pot. They came in small numbers at first, half dozens in pairs that swelled to dozens. Silhouetted against an orange, Grand Prairie sunset, they banked hard, cupped their wings, extended their legs and vanished into the gathering darkness as they dipped below the treeline.

Dozens became scores, and then hundreds. The pot finally overflowed, and the air turned black with ducks. Two flocks of green-winged teal, each about 300 strong, rocketed in from the heavens, sizzling like rice water hissing on an oven burner.

"It never gets old, does it?" asked Keith Allison of Pea Ridge

"It never gets old," I replied. "It's been so long since I've seen it that I started to wonder if I'd ever see it again, but here it is. It's like coming home."

Bobby Martin, chairman of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, brought us here, to the edge of his woods at Greenbriar, perhaps the most storied of America's storied duck clubs.

Founded in 1945 by John Olin, head of Winchester, its original name was the Old Winchester Club. In its present configuration, it occupies about 1,700 acres of bottomland hardwood lowlands along LaGrue Bayou. It is an important cog in a system of private hunting clubs and public hunting areas that provide vital winter habitat for ducks migrating down the Mississippi Flyway. The names are legendary among waterfowlers; Wingmead, Bull Sprig, Wildlife Acres (now Screaming Wings), and, of course, Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area.

In their present state, Greenbriar and its brethren are worthless for anything except as duck habitat. Martin and others invest considerably the amounts of money, time and resources to keep them that way.

"My goal is to leave it better than I found it," Martin said. By that, Martin said he means maximizing the health of his precious red oak species that produce the tiny acorns that mallards love to eat. Management practices include aggressive timber management, including selective harvests to carefully staged flooding regimens. In Martin's gun room is a touch screen display that shows what percentage of the woods is flooded by specific dates. The reservoir reaches full pool only late in the season.

"I was 54 years old when I first set foot on a private duck club," Martin said. "I hunted Bayou Meto my whole life, but places like this showed me what is possible with visionary management."

Many, if not most, of the private duck clubs in the Grand Prairie operate this way. Their woods are healthy, vibrant and bursting with food. Martin said he believes that public land duck hunters deserve the same quality habitat. Creating it and the public hunting opportunities that come with it is one of the Game and Fish Commission's primary objectives, Martin said.

The aforementioned rice fields figure into that equation as well. Ducks flourish with a diversity of food. Rice is what traditionally attracted the vast numbers of ducks that made the Grand Prairie famous for hunting. The Game and Fish Commission converted Halowell Reservoir to food production in 2007 and restricted hunting there for almost all of duck season.

---------

My wakeup call was at 5:25 a.m.

"You can get up when you want," Martin said. "Just don't be late to my boat."

The hunting party consisted of Martin, Allison, Sam Speer of Buffalo City and Steve Ferguson of Little Rock. Our destination was the famous Model 12 hole. Except for Allison, we all used 28-gauge shotguns, and we shot Federal 3/4 loads of No. 6 steel shot. Allison packed a 12-gauge to finish off crippled ducks. The extra firepower was needed only twice. A 28-gauge with a light load of steel shot is plenty lethal for ducks in timber.

The temperature at 6 a.m. was 28 degrees. Martin cleared ice from the hole by wedging the bow of his boat against trees and stumps and moving water with the outboard motor. As the group set to work placing decoys, Ferguson yelled, "Play the song, Bobby!"

Martin punched up "Don't Let the Old Man In," by Toby Keith and played it loud on a large bluetooth speaker. The acoustics of the forest were exceptional. Ordinarily, it would seem to violate the sanctity of the woods in such a way, but here it felt reverential.

Precisely at legal shooting time, Martin ordered us to load our guns, and he began calling. At two minutes past legal shooting time, the first flock of mallards began working the legendary Model 12 Hole. At six minutes past legal shooting time, Deke, Martin's Labrador retriever, launched from his elevated perch to retrieve the morning's first ducks.

Speer shot the last duck at 7:21 a.m. Each of us shot four mallards, and Martin kept track of who shot what. He apologized for the way the mallards worked the hole.

"There wasn't any wind, and they couldn't finish right," Martin said. "If we'd have had better wind and a blue sky, it would have been really something to see."

My standards are a bit less refined.

"I hunted the Model 12 Hole at Greenbriar, experiencing something that has inspired duck hunters for generations," I said. "It was spiritual, man. If I hadn't fired a shot, if I hadn't brought a gun, I would be perfectly satisfied just to have been here."

"Point well taken," Martin said with a broad smile. "Point well taken."