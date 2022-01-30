Hogs draw the line invictory

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas got back to work getting to the free-throw line in Saturday's 77-68 win over West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks took 34 free throws and made 28 for 82.4% shooting from the line.

Outside of guard Davonte Davis, who was 3 for 6 from the line, Arkansas shot 25 for 28 (89.4%) with Trey Wade, Chris Lykes, Stanley Umude and JD Notae combining to go 13 for 13.

The Razorbacks entered the game averaging 22.95 free throws taken per game, good for third in Division I, but they had an off night in their last outing. Arkansas had gone 8 for 12 in Tuesday's 64-55 win at Ole Miss as the Rebels made frequent use of a 1-3-1 zone.

West Virginia, on the other hand, committed 15 first half fouls and 14 in the second half.

Mountaineers Coach Bob Huggins wasn't complaining, however, calling it the best officiated game his team has played all year.

"We fouled too much, but we fouled because we were playing hard and we were trying to win, which I can live with," Huggins said on the West Virginia Radio Network. "I kept telling them 'Don't foul, don't foul, don't foul,' but we did."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said getting to the line was critical.

"We talked about Coach Huggins' teams year after year after year after year after year ... they're tough," Musselman said. "He doesn't recruit guys who aren't tough. What did we talk about the last two days? Drawing free throws and rebounding."

Doubling up

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, the reigning co-SEC player of the week, posted his fifth double-double in the past seven games with 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting and a career-high 15 rebounds.

Williams filled up the stat sheet yet again with 2 blocked shots, 2 steals, 4 turnovers, 1 assist and 2 charges drawn to increase his team-high total to 27.

Board bash

Led by Jaylin Williams' career-high 15 rebounds, Arkansas won the rebounding battle 44-26, a hefty 18 edge that was the Hogs' second biggest differential of the season behind a 20-board win in an 86-66 victory over North Carolina-Charlotte on Dec. 7.

Arkansas enjoyed a 33-7 rebounding edge on the West Virginia glass, 14 of them by Williams.

"If we didn't rebound, we weren't going to win, flat out," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We have all these sheets up and do all this stuff in walkthrough and going through all their offensive sets and their play calls. It really didn't matter tonight. It was like, 'You better go rebound or you're not winning the game.' I thought defensive boards, we were phenomenal."

Mountaineers Coach Bob Huggins said he told assistant coach Erik Martin to pull the team's big men who didn't rebound.

"Our bigs have got to stop standing around watching," Huggins said. "I told Eric to take them out. Get them out of the game. If they're not going to go rebound or at least attempt to rebound, get them out of the game."

Held down

West Virginia is the sixth consecutive team to shoot less than 39% against the Razorbacks during their six-game winning streak.

The top total during that stretch was 38.2% shooting by No. 12 LSU on its home court in a 65-58 loss to the Hogs.

Texas A&M was the last team to exceed 38.2% field goal shooting against Arkansas, 56.4% during an 86-81 win on Jan. 8 in College Station, Texas.

Dunk aid

Au'Diese Toney and Trey Wade took turns passing to each other for uncontested dunks early in the second half that were big crowd pleasers.

Toney got it started with a drive down the left block, which drew help from Wade's defender. Toney's wrap-around pass was right on time for a Wade slam at the 17:03 mark.

On the Hogs' next possession, Wade had the ball way out on the left wing, when the Mountaineers had a defensive cross-up. Toney caught his eye cruising down the right baseline and Wade made a pinpoint pass for a Toney jam and a 50-33 Arkansas lead that caused Coach Bob Huggins to call a timeout.

Gabe's game

Former Razorback Gabe Osabuohien had very active game as was typical during his time with the Hogs, before fouling out with 4:58 to play.

The 6-7 senior had 7 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot, but he fouled out in only 13 minutes of playing time.

"Gabe fouls out again, which kills us," West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins said on the Mountaineers Radio Network. "Absolutely kills us. He's the guy who can keep balls alive. He's the guy who can rebound the ball. He's also the guy who slaps at every ball and ends up fouling out.

"We need Gabe on the floor and we were counting on having Gabe on the floor."

Top refs

West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins was very complimentary of the officiating trio of Terry Oglesby, Don Daily and Steven Anderson, even though his team out-fouled Arkansas 29-18 and shot 13 fewer free throws than Arkansas' 31.

"I'll say this, this was the best officiated, the most fairly officiated game that we've had all year," Huggins said on the Mountaineers Radio Network. "These guys were really, really good. ... They were on top of things. They called it the same both ways. Hats off to the officials."

Kleine's call

Former Arkansas center Joe Kleine, who was supposed to call the Ole Miss at Kansas State game from his Little Rock home, instead filled in for Dane Bradshaw on the ESPN2 broadcast at Walton Arena.

After Bradshaw encountered travel issues, Kleine, a former All-Southwest Conference player and 15-year NBA veteran, got a call Friday about 9 p.m. and changed his travel plans.

"Hey, you've got to do what they need you to do," Kleine said. "I love coming up here, so I had no problem with it."

Kleine's change of plans allowed him to visit his son Will, a sophomore manager with the Razorbacks.

Kleine managed to get in a "dry rub" reference to his Corky's Restaurant on the broadcasts, his second Hog call of the season after Arkansas' 86-65 win over North Carolina-Charlotte on Dec. 7.

Lane pain

Two lane violations by Arkansas resulted in four points for the Mountaineers.

In the first half, Trey Wade entered the lane early on a missed free throw by Taz Sherman that was rebounded by Jaylin Williams. Sherman made the extra try to make it 18-11.

In the second half, JD Notae was whistled for entering the restricted area behind the free-throw line on a miss by Gabe Osabuohien that was rebounded by the Hogs. This time, Osabuohein missed his second chance but Dimon Carrigan got the offensive board. Kedrian Johnson made the Hogs pay with a three pointer from the left wing to make it 52-37 and help kick start a 16-2 Mountaineers run.

Challenge chart

Arkansas improved to 4-4 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with the win. The Razorbacks have won all four of their home games and lost all four of their road games in the challenge.

West Virginia has the worst record among Big 12 teams in the challenge at 2-7.

Tip ins

• Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman was among those in the sellout crowd of 19,200. While other games have been listed as sellouts because all tickets are sold, the true attendance was nearly a full house Saturday.

• Arkansas assistant coach Clay Moser returned to the bench after a two-game absence due to safety protocols, while 7-3 forward Connor Vanover was out with an illness that is not covid, Coach Eric Musselman said.

* Arkansas improved to 5-0 with the starting lineup of JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

* Arkansas improved to 2-0 vs. West Virginia and 2-2 in games against Mountaineers Coach Bob Huggins.