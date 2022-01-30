Hogs' Owens sets heptathlon record

FAYETTEVILLE -- It was a record-setting University of Arkansas debut for Ayden Owens in the men's heptathlon Saturday at the Razorback Invitational.

Owens, a sophomore transfer from Michigan, edged Georgia sophomore Kyle Garland to win the heptathlon with an Arkansas school record 6,272 points, breaking the mark of 6,175 by Kevin Lazas in 2013.

Owens' total is second on the collegiate all-time list behind only the 6,499 record of Oregon's Ashton Elon in 2010.

Garland led with 6,163 points and Owens was second with 5,361 going into the 1,000 meters, the heptathlon's final event.

Owens turned in a time of 2 minutes, 35.93 seconds for 919 points to overtake Garland, who ran 2:46.57.

"I knew the score was going to be big if I executed the events properly," Owens said in an interview on the UA track and field Twitter account. "I knew it was coming. I've put in the work all fall.

"Honestly, for the last 13 years of my life I've been training for this moment, and for the moments in the future."

Owens began Saturday's events by running the 60 in 7.88, then cleared 15 feet, 7 inches in the pole vault.

Arkansas junior Daniel Spejcher finished fourth in the heptathlon with 5,588 points and senior Etamar Bhastekar was fifth with 5,554.

Junior Tre'Bien Gilbert ran 7.79 in the 60 hurdles to take second for the Razorbacks behind LSU junior Eric Edwards, who won in 7.68. Arkansas sophomore Phillip Lemonious was third in 7.81.

Arkansas senior Kieran Taylor ran 1:48.93 to take second in the 800, which Stanford freshman John Lester won in 1:48.90.

Elias Schreml, a freshman for the Razorbacks, ran 3.57.85 for the top mile time for a collegiate runner.

Arkansas junior James Benson, a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana, was second in the 400 in 46.21 behind Iowa freshman Jenoah McKiver, who won in 45.78. Benson was third in Friday night's 200 in 20.95.

In women's events, Arkansas' 1,600 relay of seniors Morgan Burks-Magee, Shafiqua Maloney and Jada Baylark and sophomore Rosey Effiong won in a meet-record 3:29.38 with Southern California second in 3:33.38.

The Razorbacks took the top four spots in the 400, with Burks-Magee winning in 52.06, which is sixth on the Arkansas' all-time list. Britton Wilson, a transfer from Tennessee, was second in 52.61 with Maloney third in 52.69 and Effiong fourth in 52.76.

Baylark was second in the 60 in 7.21.

Razorbacks junior Quinn Owen ran the fastest time by a collegian in the 800 at 2:04.03.

Junior Bailee McCorkle cleared 13-7 1/4 to take third in the pole vault for Arkansas.