North Little Rock notebook: Hutchinson to talk at chamber event

Hutchinson to talk at chamber event

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be the featured speaker at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting April 5.

The meeting will take place at Simmons Bank Arena, with doors opening at 5 p.m. followed by a cocktail reception and dinner.

North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce's chairman Bobby Gosser Jr. will present accomplishments for the past year.

Anna Beth Gorman of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas will speak about North Little Rock's future.

Moncrief to speak at club's luncheon

Basketball legend Sidney Moncrief will be the featured speaker Monday at the Downtown Tip-Off Club at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel.

Moncrief will give the keynote remarks at a luncheon that will begin at 11:45 a.m.

A native of Little Rock, Moncrief along with Marvin Delph and Ron Brewer helped propel the Arkansas Razorbacks to new heights in the 1970s. Under Coach Eddie Sutton, the "Triplets" led Arkansas to a Southwestern Conference championship and a Final Four appearance in 1978.

In 1979, Moncrief was selected fifth overall by the Milwaukee Bucks, going on to an 11-year career that included five NBA All-Star team selections and a first-team All-NBA honor in 1983. In 2019, Moncrief was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP with the Downtown Tip-Off Club. Proceeds from the event go toward inclusive playgrounds in North Little Rock.