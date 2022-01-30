I-30 work to require more lane closings

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve continued lane closings beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

• I-30 frontage roads between East Fourth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• President Clinton Avenue west of Mahlon Martin Street in Little Rock.

• Third Street and River Market Avenue intersection in Little Rock.

• Riverfront Drive eastbound (lanes closed; eastbound traffic will use center lane) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes within the I-30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• Full closing of Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closings) between East Sixth and East Tenth Streets in Little Rock.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said.