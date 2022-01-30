• Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee, 43, of Bonaire, Ga., was jailed on accusations of deactivating the security system and stealing lottery tickets from a store where the clerk lay dying after an armed robbery, although police credited McGhee with calling 911.

• Michael Filsinger, 35, a now former deputy in suburban St. Louis, faces charges including felony stealing after reportedly using his position while on duty to get prescription drugs by visiting people named in police reports and claiming to be a detective following up on investigations.

• Patrick Smith, police chief in Birmingham, Ala., resigned to "focus on personal matters," the mayor said as he praised some of Smith's initiatives, but the chief's tenure was also marked by a no-confidence vote from leaders of an officers' group as the city homicide rate increased.

• Murphy Paul, Baton Rouge's police chief, declared that the department is pulling out the stops in its search for more officers, saying, "You're going to see us on social media platforms, you're going to see us on billboards, you're going to see some commercials; for the first time, a very aggressive recruiting campaign."

• Jerry Clark, who has worked in the tax assessor's office of Concordia Parish, La., since June of 1977 and has led it for the past nine years, is retiring in March.

• Heather Luebbers of the Meridian, Miss., Police Department, warned "this is the only day this opportunity will be offered; please take advantage of it" as the city announced a brief amnesty to let residents resolve unpaid fines with payment plans.

• Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, a nation that has had just 52 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person infected with the virus on a plane flight.

• Julie DeVuono and Marissa Urraro of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, N.Y., are charged with felony forgery after reportedly amassing $1.5 million by charging $220 for adults and $85 for children to receive fake covid-19 vaccination cards.

• Layla Jamison, 18, of Lucedale, Miss., who underwent 21 surgeries and rehabilitation after surviving the deadly collapse of a highway in the wake of Hurricane Ida, was welcomed home by a crowd of hundreds after her five-month ordeal and said, "I'm beyond grateful for everyone here, and for the fact that I am here."