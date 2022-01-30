Jackson quietly leads Paragould

Jackson at a glance

SCHOOL Paragould

CLASS Senior

POSITION Guard/forward

HEIGHT 6-7

NOTEWORTHY Transferred from Pocahontas during the offseason. … Scored 23 points in his first game with Paragould on Nov. 16. … Finished with 28 points in the Rams’ marquee game at the Rumble at the Ridge against Forrest City in front of a huge crowd. … Played for the NWA Bulldogs during the summer. … Has a 4.1 grade-point average. … Averaged 17 points and seven rebounds as a sophomore.

No one actually knows if a picture really is worth a thousand words, but it's a pretty safe bet that Isaiah Jackson will never be branded as being a man of a thousand words.

Paragould's 6-7, 210-pound forward is as imposing as it gets because of his sheer stature. The curly locks he sports make him look even bigger to the naked eye, which may suggest to those who don't know him that his disposition is just as large.

It isn't -- not even a little bit.

"One thing about Isaiah is that he's kind of a quiet guy," Paragould Coach Jace Watson said. "He's not talkative at all, by any stretch. He picks his spots when he talks, but when he does talk, the guys listen because he doesn't just talk all the time.

"When he says something, the guys immediately understand that he means it."

With the way Jackson has carried himself on the court this season, there hasn't been much need for him to say a whole lot, not when he's putting up all-state-type numbers.

The senior is averaging 20.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for a greatly-improved Paragould team that hasn't exactly been known as a basketball powerhouse as of late.

The Rams haven't had a winning record since the 2015-16 campaign when they finished 20-6 and advanced to the Class 5A state tournament. Paragould won exactly one game in each of the past two seasons and brought a 12-game losing streak into 2021-22 season.

But it didn't take long for Watson or anyone else who follows Rams basketball to realize the program had a bonafide star on its hands in Jackson, and that for the first time in a long time, things could be different.

In the season opener, Jackson caught an alley-oop on Paragould's third possession of the game, which cleared the way for the Rams to earn a 66-50 win over a Manila team it'd lost to 63-30 the previous season. Jackson finished the night with 23 points in helping snap that lengthy losing skid.

Two days later, he scored 25 points in a 71-52 runaway over Gosnell and then followed that up with a 29-point performance in Paragould's 59-49 triumph over Valley View. Jackson may not have done much talking verbally during that opening 3-0 run for the Rams, but his impact was loud and clear.

Paragould (10-10) already has won two more games than it did the prior three seasons combined. With at least seven games left, the Rams have a realistic shot at finishing above .500, too. It doesn't help that they play in the 5A-East, which is arguably one of the toughest conferences in the state, but their fellow league mates can no longer pencil Paragould in as an easy victory.

Jackson is a big reason why.

"He's been a difference-maker, that's for sure," Watson said. "We do have more experience back because those guys, especially the seniors, went through all those losses and defeats. They've been through it all, and that's helped a lot. But adding Isaiah has kind of completed our team a little bit.

"We've fed off of him, and he's turned it around for us."

Jackson transferred to Paragould from Pocahontas, where he averaged nearly 20 points in helping the Redskins reach the Class 4A regionals last season. He was also a double-digit scorer his sophomore year. All of that has carried over to the Rams, and he's enjoying every minute of it.

"I think we've been playing very good," he said. "Of course, some of the games haven't turned out the way we wanted them to. We play in a tough conference, and we've got to do a better job of finishing games out, but just the improvement we've made since the beginning of the year has been huge."

It's evident that Jackson has been integral in the Rams making those long strides. Just his presence along forces defenses to account for his whereabouts at all times.

However, it also takes pressure off his teammates, several of whom are three-year starters and were around for those lean years where wins were rare.

"Those guys have worked hard, and coming into the season, they really wanted to win bad," Watson said. "They knew we'd gotten a little better before Isaiah got here, but when he did come in, you could see their confidence grow.

"Their mindset immediately changed from just trying to survive in a game and trying to compete in a game to that of winning games. Guys like Ashton Oakes and Jamison DaVault, those two have been guarding the other teams' best players the last couple of years, but Isaiah allows us to do a few things differently now."

For as good as Jackson is with the ball in his hands, it's what he does without the ball that's been just as impressive. Offensively, he can draw opposing team's big men away from the basket, and that opens up driving lanes for others. Also, his length and quickness enables him to guard every position on the floor, which is crucial considering the amount of multi-dimensional players he's going up against nowadays.

Jackson admitted that the competition he's consistently seeing now is a bit different than what he's used to.

"The 5A-East is a big step up from playing in the 4A-East," he said. "But for me, I expected to be playing the best of the best. So coming in, I wanted to get better defensively, and offensively, I wanted to improve my shooting and my ball-handling.

"I also knew the speed of the game would be faster, and I knew it'd be more physical. So I just wanted to prepare myself for all of that."

According to Watson, Jackson has more than held his own. He's had stand-out nights against some of the state's best, like the 24 points he scored against No. 6 Marion earlier this week. For him, he's everything he imagined he'd be when he first stepped on Doc Paynter Court during the offseason, and it's made a world of difference to the Rams program.

"Just the mentality of it all has been big," Watson said. "We go into a game now, and we've got a big guy, we've got a star player. We've been facing all these teams with all these college basketball players. Now, we've got one, and that just gives the guys confidence going in.

"Just him being on the floor. ... he doesn't have to say a word. Just being out there gives us an added dimension and a chance that we haven't always had."