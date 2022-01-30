Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 01-30-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• DALE'S PLACE, 14126 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 18. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Sausage (44 degrees F), Banana peppers (45 degrees F), and Ranch dressing (46 degrees F) in the pizza prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The person in charge told the inspector that a course had been taken and provided a certificate for a Food Handler Class with the North American Learning Institute. The inspector let her know that it had to be a Certified Food Manager training from an American National Standards Institute accredited training provider. The inspector gave her the letter dated October 2019 with a list of courses that can be taken.

• DALE'S PLACE, 14126 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Jan. 25. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• HARDING FOOD MART, 10900 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 11. A sink with two compartments were noted for washing, rinsing, and sanitizing dishes. A sink with at least 3 compartments shall be provided for manually washing, rinsing, and sanitizing equipment and utensils. No hot water observed in customer or employee restroom. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.

• HARDING FOOD MART, 10900 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Jan. 18. A sink with two compartments were noted for washing, rinsing, and sanitizing dishes. A sink with at least 3 compartments shall be provided for manually washing, rinsing, and sanitizing equipment and utensils. No hot water observed in customer or employee restroom. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.

• COMFORT INN & SUITES, 3620 Camden Road. Date of inspection into complaint Jan. 4, 2022. Observation: Observed yogurt at temperature of 50 degrees. Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed eggs and sausage with no date marking. Food shall be discarded if it has not been used within 7 days. Eggs and sausage were discarded during time of inspection.

• COMFORT INN & SUITES, 3620 Camden Road. Date of inspection Jan. 12. All violations corrected at time of inspection.

• CITA BEE'S LEARNING ACADEMY, 613 W. Eighth Ave. Date of inspection Jan. 11. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• FAMILY DOLLAR, 1169 W. 16th Ave. Date of inspection Jan. 10. Observed container stored directly on the floor. Paper products must be stored six inches above the floor to prevent contamination.

• CHEF LEE, 502 Mallard Loop. Date of inspection Jan. 7. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Second follow up regarding CFM due in March 2022. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of someone throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Corrected. Provided guidelines were posted during assessment. Out of paper towels at front hand sink. Resupplied during assessment. Corrected. Can opener visibly soiled. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Did not find thermometers in all food coolers. Keep them visible at all times. Bulk containers not labled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Lids not on bulk containers correctly. Keep lids on tight when not in use. Chocolate fountain exposed to consumers. Consumer self-service operations for Ready-to-Eat foods shall be provided with the appropriate utensils or dispensing methods that protect the food from contamination. Damp wiping cloths laying about. Rinse in use wiping cloths in a sanitizer solution between tasks. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Some equipment visibly soiled. Keep clean to sight and touch. Observation: Areas of preparation and storage in some disrepair. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observation: Areas in preparation and storage visibly soiled. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.