Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 01-30-22

by Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 2:05 a.m.

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County clerk's office:

Charles Edward Gaines, 48, and Jasmine Simone Moore, 30, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 4.

John Michael Glover, 59, and Nora Lee Hall, 51, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 5.

Brandon Martiz McBride, 28, and Jayla Breanna La'Chelle Alexander, 25, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 27.

Michael L. Coleman Sr., 56, and Christina L. Smith, 43, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 27.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Sheryl Kearney v. Jesse Kearney, granted Jan. 25.

Ferlecie Means v. Glen Means, granted Jan. 27.

Print Headline: Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 01-30-22

