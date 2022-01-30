Lanes of I-30 in Saline County to close

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require overnight late closings throughout February, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 will close an inside or outside lane, depending on the location, starting between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and ending no later than 6 a.m., weather permitting.

When a lane is closed, traffic will be reduced to one lane, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The work is part of a project to widen the 5.5-mile section of I-30 between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 to six lanes from four. The project also includes improvements to the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.