What's going on here

Mike Masterson says he meets weekly with his group to solve the world's problems. What? Which problems? Insurrection or tourism? More guns or fewer guns? Climate change or God's plan? Vaccinate or not? Mask or not?

State legislatures around the nation are making laws on what teachers can and cannot teach, so as not to make our young students "uncomfortable." What? This has been going on for years: evolution versus creation science, and now CRT (is this anything?). Wait until they start other issues (how we've treated Native Americans, Trail of Tears, genocide). Chemistry always made me uncomfortable. And the new math of the '60s--all those ones and zeroes made me crazy ... whatever came of that? On a positive note, smaller textbooks.

People on both sides are whining about President Biden not upholding his promise of bipartisanship. What? What does the "bi-" part of the word mean anyway? The only thing "bi" about it is both sides are whining. It seem the Repubs have no intention of engaging in reasonable debate; therefore, nothing positive gets done.

Talking heads complain about mixed messaging on the virus. What? I vaguely remember the last guy in charge--(Trump to Bob Woodward--It's gonna be bad, I tell you that. Trump to the American people--Meh! Nothing to worry about; bleach, ultraviolet, blah, blah. It'll all be gone in a few weeks). We learn, we adjust. That's science (until we stop teaching that as well).

Now Biden gets blamed for Russia's plans. What? Once upon a time most Americans were supportive of American policy no matter how misguided it may have been. Now it seems almost half of the population would rather see America fail than to see any Democrat policy, foreign or domestic, succeed. What!?

CHUCK GOSS

Little Rock

Beating the war drum

"Let's you and him fight." Those seem to be the words of our European NATO partners in regard to President Joe Biden's placing 8,500 troops on call for possible duty in Europe. Those troops would supposedly be used as a possible deterrent for Russia's 100,000 soldiers stationed on Russia's border with Ukraine.

In my opinion, our NATO allies want no part of fighting Russia but would back the U.S. in its effort to get Russia to remove its troops from the Ukraine border.

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden say they want no war, and I believe them. After all, a war between the two nuclear powers could end up destroying both countries and maybe the entire world.

It's rare that I agree with Fox News analyst Tucker Carlson, but I believe he is right in saying we have no vital interest in Ukraine. Even its own president has been quoted as saying he expects no Russian attack in the near future.

Both Biden and former President Donald Trump are due credit for helping get us out of Afghanistan, a nation we invaded over 20 years ago. We found the masses did not want us there or in Iraq, a country in which a poll showed 93 percent of its population wanted us out.

Some Democrats and Republicans in Congress are again beating the war drums. Must we always keep a war going to satisfy the defense contractors?

Biden has already sent $200 million of military equipment to Ukraine to supposedly scare off the Russians. That, of course, won't do it, but you can bet the Ukraine military will keep it forever, just in case. Right? Either that or it will be sold on the black market as has happened in a few other countries whom we gave arms.

Our defense budget is already 20 times larger than Russia's, but do not be surprised if it grows even more after the defense contractors get through lobbying Congress.

Both late Sen. John McCain and late President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about these ruthless contractors ripping off American taxpayers.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Changes are needed

Many people in the state of Arkansas have Social Security benefits that are in the $800 range or less. Many of them have to work in order to make ends meet as this may only be enough for the rent and electricity. It is not enough for them to pay for other necessities such as water, food, medicine or phone service, etc.

What happens if you are too sick to work or, in the case of my neighbor, you have terminal cancer? Nothing. She and I have both checked, and she is disqualified from disability payments because she started drawing her Social Security at 62 and is past the age of full retirement. Shame on her for getting terminal cancer at the wrong age. Disability would be just enough, maybe enough to sustain her. In what world is this not inhumane, to keep people from getting the little bit extra that would help them, knowing she is terminal and would not be drawing this for long? For God's sake, why not? Wouldn't it make sense for these folks to qualify for that little extra to get them though their dying days?

I don't understand, and I believe there are changes that need to be made. It may be too late for her, but I do not want to see anyone else have to go through the trauma of doing without. I pray to God that this letter reaches someone who could make a change for her and all others in the same situation.

SANDI HICKS CHASE

Alexander

Doesn't fit narrative

I am, and have always been pro-life, and Mr. John Brummett's "one-size-fits-all" characterization of pro-lifers and anti-abortionists is misguided.

The Adamses' story is just heartbreaking, and I can only imagine how it must have felt (and still feels) for the Adamses to be faced with such a soul-wrenching decision. My wife and I have two grown children, but will never forget how the first ended in a miscarriage that left us so empty and asking questions for which there are no good answers. I would never take the decision this family had to make out of their hands.

To make his point (and position) abundantly clear, Mr. Brummett goes on to relate an encounter Mrs. Adams had with an anti-abortion protester some time later, her attempt to relate her story, and the protester's refusal to believe her because "it didn't fit his narrative." When it comes to this issue, the media often unfairly paints all pro-lifers with the same brush, much as it characterized all people who voted Republican in 2016 as being just like Trump. Neither is accurate, but I suspect, just like the closed-minded protester, Mr. Brummett will dismiss the truth of my comments because they do not fit his narrative.

GREG STANFORD

White Hall