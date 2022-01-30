Life is Good captures Pegasus World Cup

HORSE RACING

Life is Good captures World Cup

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Life Is Good went to the lead right away and stayed there, winning the $3 million Pegasus World Cup with ease Saturday and denying Knicks Go what would have been a storybook finish to his career.

The 4-year-old -- who may have been the Kentucky Derby favorite last year if not for an ankle injury -- flashed his speed from the moment the gate opened, drawing five lengths clear after just a quarter-mile and was never challenged.

The victory capped a huge day for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who also teamed up to win the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf with Colonel Liam just before the main event.

Life Is Good returned $3.60, $2.10 and $2.10. Knicks Go -- the likely Horse of the Year for 2021 after winning, among other things, the Pegasus and the Breeders' Cup Classic -- returned $2.10 and $2.10. Stilleto Boy, a 25-1 shot behind the 4-5 co-favorites, paid $2.80 to show.

"It was a tremendous effort," Pletcher said about Life Is Good. "He broke clearly ... He's just a special horse."

It was Pletcher's first Pegasus World Cup win, and afterward, the seven-time Eclipse Award winner as the game's top trainer heaped enormous praise on Life Is Good.

"We've had a lot of great ones," Pletcher said. "I can't think of one that's better than him."

For Knicks Go, it was a bittersweet end.

It was already determined that he would be retired to stand stud after this race, and the second-place finish denied him a chance to push his career earnings past the $10 million mark. He settled into third place in the early going, battled the whole way but never could put a scare into Life Is Good.

"That horse was really fast. He was a lot better horse today than us," Knicks Go trainer Brad Cox said. "Look, we were second best. Congratulations to Todd Pletcher, one of the best to ever live. No shame in running second today to him."