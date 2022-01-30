LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Events marking 'Petite Roche' tricentennial in works | Virus cases spike among library employees

Little rock's 300th year to be marked

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday heard of plans in the works for events this spring marking 300 years since a French explorer on the Arkansas River arrived at what is today Little Rock.

During a 1722 expedition, Jean-Baptiste Benard de La Harpe while traveling upstream on the river identified rock outcroppings, including one dubbed "le Petit Rocher," according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. (The term "la Petite Roche" gained popularity much later, in the mid-20th century, according to the online encyclopedia.)

Denver Peacock, founder of local communications firm The Peacock Group, addressed board members virtually on behalf of what he described as a group of volunteers who have worked to determine how the city and the region can commemorate the anniversary.

Library sees rise in staff sickness

Central Arkansas Library System Executive Director Nate Coulter in a written report prepared for a board meeting Thursday said the system had experienced "a dramatic uptick" in the number of employees who have recently tested positive for covid-19.

Since the board's Dec. 16 meeting, 24 employees have tested positive for the virus, Coulter wrote -- more than the 19 who tested positive during the entirety of 2021.

"Fortunately, we have not had anyone get seriously sick, but it has made it more difficult for managers to create work schedules," he wrote. "In a few instances we have had to shorten hours because of staff shortages."