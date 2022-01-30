Little Rock panel names interim head of visitor’s bureau

LITTLE ROCK -- The commission that oversees the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau at a special called meeting Friday named Gina Gemberling interim president and chief executive officer after the bureau's current head, Gretchen Hall, announced her upcoming resignation.

Since 2020, Gemberling has served as the visitors bureau's senior vice president of sales and marketing. She joined the visitors bureau in January 2018 as vice president of sales and service, according to a news release issued by the visitors bureau Friday afternoon.

Before that, Gemberling worked for the convention and visitors bureau of Springfield, Ill., beginning in 1993. She spent her last four years there as the bureau's executive director prior to moving to Little Rock.

During the special called meeting, which was held virtually, members of the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission went into executive session. They returned to open session and voted to appoint Gemberling as interim chief executive officer and president.

Following the vote, the commission's chairman, Jim Keet, remarked that he had spoken to Gemberling previously and raised the prospect of the commission voting to make her interim chief executive officer.

Earlier in the week, the visitors bureau announced Hall, 43, would step down in March after leading the agency since 2011. She is set to become the chief operating officer of Destinations International, an industry group based in Washington, D.C.

A news release issued Wednesday said Hall would continue to serve as president and chief executive officer until March 22.

Hall served as co-interim leader of the visitors bureau for a time after her predecessor, Dan O'Byrne, left for another job in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Advertising and Promotion Commission later opted to make Hall the permanent head, passing over industry finalists out of Wichita, Kan., and Memphis, as well as a former Little Rock city director, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in 2011.

Libby Doss Lloyd, director of communications for the visitors bureau, told the Democrat-Gazette by phone Friday that Gemberling's appointment as interim president and chief executive officer would take effect immediately.

In a statement issued on Keet's behalf by the visitors bureau after Friday's meeting, the chairman said, "It is the goal of the [Advertising and Promotion] Commission to move promptly, yet prudently, in the search and selection of the next bureau leader. Additional transition plans will be announced soon."

The Little Rock visitors bureau has the responsibility for promoting the city as a destination as well as managing a number of venues and facilities. They include the Statehouse Convention Center and the Robinson Center.