Local notes: Charities benefit from Christmas Forest

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Christmas Forest

The 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa is all about tradition. One tradition that started in 2008 as part of the Annual Christmastime at the Crescent was the "growing" of the hotel's "Christmas Forest," an effort to raise money for local and area charities. In the past 13 years, this forest has harvested $48,754 in area charitable contributions.

The Crescent's "Christmas Forest" is a simple concept. The hotel selects a plot of open ground from their 15 mountaintop acres, then covers that area with more than 30 lighted Christmas trees. Local charities beautifully decorate each tree using local citizens and hotel employees. What is created is a magical setting through which couples and families stroll to be immersed in the holiday spirit of decoration and giving.

The "forest" is officially illuminated and opened the first weekend of December. Through the month of December those who come to the forest and wish to "vote" for their favorite tree do so by dropping in the "ballot box" one dollar for each vote they would like to cast. On New Year's Day, the votes are counted. Each charity gets all of their "votes" plus the Crescent Hotel kicks in cash prizes for the top three vote-getters, $200, $100, and $50, respectively, and an honorable mention donation of $25 to all of the other charities.

Those charities that took top honors for the 2021 "Christmas Forest" are People Helping People, first place; Tenderheart Rescue, second place; and Good Shepherd Humane Society, third place.

Information: crescent-hotel.com

Town Hall

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 11 a.m. Feb. 1. The town hall will serve as an open forum for veterans and a listening session for VHSO leadership, with the goal of ensuring veterans, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard, and have their concerns addressed by senior VA officials.

The town hall is open to the public, including veterans, family members, or other beneficiaries, as well as congressional stakeholders, veterans service organizations, non-governmental organizations, and community partners.

Information: (479) 444-4086.