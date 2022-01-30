Police beat: Man arrested after stop for brake light

Man arrested after

stop for brake light

Little Rock police late Friday night arrested a man they say is a felon who had drugs and a gun on him, according to an arrest report.

Police pulled over Eric Flenory, 49, of Little Rock, just before midnight because his brake light was out, a report said. The officers discovered that Flenory had a warrant out relating to his probation and had a search waiver, allowing them to search him and his vehicle.

The search turned up a handgun and a bag of pills on Flenory's person and a bag of suspected marijuana in the front passenger seat, the report said.

Flenory is a felon and cannot legally possess a gun, according to police. He is charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and a drug possession charge, all felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Guns, drugs found

in stop for speeding

During a traffic stop for speeding early Saturday, an Arkansas State Police trooper arrested a man who had a gun and drugs, according to an arrest report.

A trooper pulled over Domonique Ireland, 24, of Little Rock around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 430 near Shackleford Road.

The officer reported seeing marijuana in Ireland's car, and a search turned up about 4 ounces of marijuana, plastic baggies and a Glock pistol tucked between the driver's seat and the central console.

Ireland is a felon and cannot legally possess a gun, according to police. He is charged with four felonies -- possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a drug possession charge and a paraphernalia charge.

Ireland also faces numerous traffic offenses, the report states, as he was not wearing a seatbelt, had a suspended driver's license, the vehicle was not registered to him and the registration was expired, according to the report.