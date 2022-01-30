Man gets 87 months for drug ring

A Little Rock man reputed to be a member of the Bloods-affiliated Real Hustlers Inc. street gang was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison Friday for his part in a wide-ranging drug conspiracy that also resulted in the conviction of one of his children.

Bilal Johns Muhammad, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine 18 months ago in exchange for federal prosecutors' agreement to dismiss numerous other counts and to jointly recommend the 87-month prison term.

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker ultimately agreed to the terms but indicated she was disturbed by leniency of the sentence in the context of his overall criminal record. The 87-month sentence, Baker noted, is a full 101 months less than the minimum recommended sentence under federal sentencing guidelines for a career offender, which Muhammad could have been classified as because of two previous felony convictions.

Muhammad was indicted along with 13 others in 2018, accused of being part of a drug ring run by Clifton Lamon Thomas of Bryant. Thomas was sentenced earlier this month to 40 months in federal prison.

Muhammad's attorney, George "Birc" Morledge of Little Rock, said that one of his client's two felony convictions was due to a 2015 marijuana conviction following an arrest for 12 ounces of marijuana that Morledge argued should not put his client in a career offender classification.

"By the black letter of the law a 12-ounce marijuana case ends up pushing him over the threshold," Morledge said. "It gives him that distribution charge. ... Bilal unfortunately falls into that very nebulous area where some people wind up getting sucked up into as a career offender. ... We're talking about 12 ounces of marijuana here that's made all the difference in this man's life."

Morledge said the plea agreement, including the 87-month joint recommendation, was arrived at prior to the knowledge that Muhammad could be sentenced as a career offender, but even so, "we thought it was a fitting punishment then and it still is a fitting punishment."

Holding to that sentence, he said, would avoid sentencing disparities with his co-defendants who have been sentenced to terms ranging from time served to 77 months in prison.

Baker said she was familiar with the sentences Muhammad's other co-defendants had received.

"I sentenced them," she said, as a small wave of laughter rippled through the courtroom.

Morledge also pointed out that the circumstances of Muhammad's childhood -- with no father present and his mother addicted to crack cocaine, and Muhammad himself one of 20 maternal and paternal half-siblings -- had set a destructive pattern early in his client's life.

"If I grew up in the same circumstances I'd probably be doing the same thing," he said.

But Baker pointed out that when Muhammad was arrested on the marijuana charge, he also was charged with simultaneous possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both of which she said considerably upped the seriousness of the crime.

"This whole 12 ounces of marijuana in state court that got him to career offender, he had a gun there too," Baker said."It was loaded. He's clearly a felon when he has that ... I'm not sure why 87 months is appropriate for this conduct when he has all this other conduct."

Baker spent some time talking about Muhammad's recruitment of family members to sell drugs for him, including his son, Bilal Sean Muhammad, whom she sentenced to five years in prison in November 2019 after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

"I understand you didn't have a choice when you were a child," she said. "I fail to understand now why you sell cocaine to other people as your livelihood. ... You're putting that junk on the streets for the purpose of lining your pockets. ... When you're 44 you are a thinking adult."

Following a 15-minute recess, Baker returned to the courtroom to announce the sentence, saying she would not sentence Muhammad as a career offender but would instead follow the terms of the plea agreement. She cautioned Muhammad that any further offense, especially one involving firearms, would land him back in prison.

"As far as career offender status goes, a conviction in federal court stays with you for 15 years," Baker said. "The quickest way to a high sentence in federal court is to have drugs and guns together."