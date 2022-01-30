Mr. Clutch?

I don't have any problem with David Ortiz's first ballot election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame last week, and will save my comments on the hypocrisy of the baseball writers (who shouldn't be voting in these elections anyway) forming moral posses to prevent guys they don't like (Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds) from being enshrined in the museum. But I do want to say something about some of the silliest things I hear and read.

For instance, Mike Lupica, who should know better, wrote a column proclaiming Ortiz "the most important Red Sox player ever" over Carl Yastremski, Tris Speaker, Clemens and Ted Williams.

Why? Ortiz won more World Series championships as a Red Sox than those guys. He played well in those series. When the Red Sox played their first game after the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, he delivered a rousing speech that ended:

"This is our f***ing city. And nobody's gonna dictate our freedom. Stay strong."

I get goosebumps thinking about that speech. And I've been to Boston exactly twice.

To give Lupica his due, I guess "most important" is not the same as "greatest" or "best." And I don't want to argue against Ortiz as an inspirational player. I don't think Clemens and Bonds should be disqualified for their PED use, or that we ought to hold the fact that Ortiz's name turned up in the Mitchell Report in 2003, suggesting he might possibly have failed a test for steroids.

I've also seen it argued that Ortiz is the best "clutch hitter of all time." I'm not even sure that clutch hitting exists.

You probably believe it does, so bear with me here.

Most jobs allow a lot of headroom. You don't have to operate at the upper boundary of your skill and competence all the time. It's not hard to meet the minimum requirements. You show up, clock in and perform a set of manageable tasks. Wins and losses are almost always mitigated; sometimes it's hard to tell how well you're doing.

Professional athletes don't have much headroom in their jobs. They have to operate at their peak all the time. If they don't give full effort, someone always notices. They see their potential replacements every day. In some sports, they are graded and appraised on every play. Sports is the closest thing we have to a genuine meritocracy. You are your results.

In 1977, Dick Cramer published an article in "Baseball Research Journal," the house organ of the Society for American Baseball Research, dedicated to fostering the research and dissemination of the history and record of baseball primarily through the use of statistics. (A bunch of nerds.) He argued there was no such thing as clutch hitting in baseball, that pressure didn't change anything for baseball players.

He simply looked at the hitters who'd performed best in pressure situations in 1969 and found that on average they regressed to normal the following year. Since the 1970 performances looked random, the lack of persistence showed that the 1969 performance was random luck. Therefore clutch hitting as a reliable skill does not exist.

"Good hitters are good hitters and weak hitters are weak hitters regardless of the game situation," Cramer wrote. "But there is no reason why a weak hitter shouldn't be fortunate enough to get a series of fat pitches or good swings in crucial situations. Given enough time, this might even happen over some player's whole career."

So a player's reputation as a clutch hitter is dependent on luck. He went on:

"So fades a legend--but after all, what was really meant when someone was called a 'clutch hitter'? Was he really a batter who didn't fold under pressure, or was he a lazy batter who bothered to try his hardest only when the game was on the line?"

Cramer's article didn't settle a debate, it started one. Even now, most baseball fans and sportswriters take magical concepts like clutch hitting for granted. Cramer's study went against everything anyone who has ever played sports feels in their gut.

When free throws are important, you tighten up. I once missed an 18-inch putt that I lined up and took seriously in a golf tournament. I struck out to end a few games in my time. It feels like it's harder to perform when everyone is watching and the stakes are high.

In 2004--27 years after the original article appeared--Bill James, the most famous sabermetrician ever, fired back in the pages of "Baseball Research Journal" with an article titled "Underestimating the Fog." ("If this was a real scientific journal and I was a real academic," James wrote, "the title of this article would be 'The Problem of Distinguishing Between Transient and Persistent Phenomena When Dealing with Variables from a Statistically Unstable Platform.' But I was hoping somebody might actually read it.")

In that article, which I have actually read, James doesn't argue that clutch hitting doesn't exist, only that Cramer's study doesn't prove anything. James pointed out that while "most baseball fans believe that players get hot and cold, most who have undertaken a serious study of the game understand hot and cold streaks are random clusters."

But the absence of proof, James argues, is not proof that a phenomenon doesn't exist. He writes:

"Cramer argued, 'I did an analysis which should have identified clutch hitters, if clutch hitting exists. I got random data; therefore, clutch hitters don't exist.'

"Cramer was using random data as proof of nothingness--and I did the same, many times, and many other people also have done the same. But I'm saying now that's not right; random data proves nothing--and it cannot be used as proof of nothingness."

I'm not a sabermetrician (though I have been tempted to apply for membership; the dues are a roadblock). And I'm not sure I believe that clutch hitters exist (though we all from time to time can elevate our games and perform above expectations). But we ought to respect mystery and admit that some things are beyond our ken. Maybe clutch hitters, like unicorns and UFOs, exist. We just haven't found compelling evidence for them yet.

When Nate Silver ran down the best 25 clutch hitters since 1972 for ESPN, Ortiz didn't make the list. This despite his being anointed the "Greatest Clutch Hitter in Red Sox History" by the team in 2005. (Mark Grace topped that list.)

Ortiz hit well in playoff and World Series games. But one deep statistical analysis of his entire career--done in 2015, his second to last year in the game--showed he was a below-average clutch hitter.

What mattered is he manufactured memories. He failed more often than we remember.

We might all hope for that.

