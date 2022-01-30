• Joni Mitchell says she's seeking to remove all her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based songwriter who had much of her success in the 1970s, is the first prominent musician to join Young's effort. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives," Mitchell said Friday on her website. "I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue." After Young's action last week, Spotify said it had policies in place to remove misleading content from its platform and has removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. But the service has said nothing about comedian Joe Rogan, whose podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" is the centerpiece of the controversy. Rogan recently aired an interview with Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious-disease specialist who has been banned from Twitter for spreading covid misinformation. Rogan is one of Spotify's biggest stars, with a contract that could earn him more than $100 million. Young had called on other artists to support him. While Mitchell, 78, is not a current hit-maker, the Canadian native's Spotify page said she had 3.7 million monthly listeners. Her songs "Big Yellow Taxi" and "A Case of You" have both been streamed more than 100 million times.

• A federal jury in Atlanta awarded $1.25 million to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit against a celebrity news blogger who the rapper said amassed views on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube by posting videos falsely stating that she used cocaine, had contracted herpes and engaged in prostitution.The rapper's lawyers said the content would damage her reputation with her fans and affect her business prospects. Cardi B, a Grammy winner from the Bronx, N.Y., found fame in 2017 with her song "Bodak Yellow," which immortalized her propensity for making "money moves." The jury last week found Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K, and a company she owns liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the rapper, whose given name is Belcalis Almanzar. Kebe's lawyers vowed to appeal. Cardi B was awarded $1 million in general damages for pain and suffering and/or reputational injury and $250,000 in medical expenses.