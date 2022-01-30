Nina and the art of seeing

I have a friend I met 11 years ago, when I was 39, the summer I found out I was pregnant with Stella. Our kids introduced us.

Our two families rented houses on the beach not far from one another in Alligator Point, Fla.; we Faulkenberrys affectionately call this place--our favorite for laziness and solitude--the beach boonies. Besides a few locals, we were two of maybe five families there.

The previous November we visited a friend in Germany and came home speaking a little of the language. That June, my daughter Grace, then 10, played in the waves of the Gulf near enough to twin boys her age to hear them communicate in German.

She asked them a question in their native tongue and pretty soon, she and her brother Harper had new best friends--Tim and Nick. Every day, if we weren't on the beach early enough, we'd hear a knock on our door, and open it to a blond-haired boy and the thickly accented question, "Where is Grace?"

The boys had eaten supper at our table and shown us on an iPad via Google Earth their town outside Berlin, their street, and their school before Nina and I had much of a conversation. I motioned to her and Piet to get out of the water one day when I spied an invasion of balloon jellyfish approaching, and we waved from our respective porches as our kids scampered back and forth across the sand.

One evening she pulled a beach chair over to where I sat with my toes in the water. We started chatting about any little nothing and ended up with a digital tour via her camera of their month-long holiday in the southern States.

I liked the way she designed the vacation around adventures for her boys--they'd gone swimming with manatees and spent time in the bayous of Louisiana looking for 'gators. These people were not who I typically imagined running into on the beach in Florida. Especially the beach boonies.

Our families spent the rest of the week together. We shared meals in our homes, fished, went out to eat seafood, and hunted for shells on a wild part of the peninsula at low tide. When vacation was over, we exchanged email addresses.

I remember saying goodbye and the wistful feeling that something beautiful--like the Point's white sand--slipped through my fingers. I cherished it for what it was and in time allowed it to settle in behind me as a good memory. A moment in life that is special and changes you, but ends, leaving you with a snapshot to keep if you're lucky.

We stayed slightly in touch. Christmas wishes, the birth announcement of Stella and their daughter Mila, stuff like that. Ironically, we were back at Alligator Point two years later in a different house when I received an email from Nina. She asked what I thought about our kids doing a student exchange--Grace going to Germany and her twins coming to Arkansas. Grace was more than keen on the idea so we thought, prayed, and planned on it for the next year.

Helicopterish parent that I am, there was no way I'd send my kid without checking it all out first, so we went for a visit. During that time, and the subsequent trip when I left Grace in Germany, Nina and I slipped into place with each other like two pieces of a puzzle.

She's European, urban, athletic, wealthy, a fashion designer/photographer, and agnostic. I'm American, rural, and hate exercise; I'm middle class, a teacher/writer, and Christian. She drinks tea like I drink coffee. She eats pickled herring and bakes exotic fish with the head still on while the only fish I'll touch is fried crappie or the occasional catfish filet.

She's German, which means she's on time, likes to plan, and does life by the book. If I ever had the book I've lost it. I'm Arkansan. I like to go at my own pace and not ask directions; getting lost is part of the fun.

We were perfect for each other. I will never forget packing my suitcase to go home. I had so many souvenirs it wouldn't zip. Nina threw it open, folded everything tinier, then found a zipper I had overlooked that expanded the case by about four inches.

"You stupid, stupid woman!" she exclaimed. I burst out laughing and we both rolled on the floor howling in hysterics, holding our stomachs. Her husband found us there, crying so hard we could not explain for a full five minutes, and then it was between sniggers and snorts.

For the next year we traded children. Grace joined Tim and Nick at their gymnasium where she became fluent in German and met a ton of friends. She learned to ride a bike to school, the train into Berlin for shopping, and what it felt like to be foreign.

Then each twin came, in his turn, to be her exchange partner in Ozark. They became honorary hillbillies. On our ranch they drove a side-by-side, hunted deer, and tasted biscuits and gravy. When their family came for a visit, we swam in the Mulberry, picked blackberries, and checked cows. My parents and brother's family adopted them all.

It's been about four years now since any of us have been able to make a trip across the ocean. We established a good routine of leaving each other long voicemail messages while out for our respective jogs. And there have been seasons we were good about timing regular video calls.

I am the one who bungled both of those, first by getting an exercise partner, and then by working too many jobs to make time to call. Nina has scolded me for months like the German hausfrau she isn't, leaving messages on my WhatsApp: Are you alive? It has been 16 days now since I've heard from you. 16! Are you getting my messages?

Sometimes there gets to be so much water under the bridge that catching up feels overwhelming. But finally, on my birthday, I gave myself the present of FaceTiming her. We spent an hour talking about our kids, work, lives. When her daughter came in from school needing attention, I glanced at the clock and realized I had to get off the phone too. Nina put up her hand and said, "OK. But first I have one more thing to ask you." I laughed. Nina looked directly into the camera and said, "Are you happy?"

The question struck like Kafka's axe to the frozen sea within me. How did she know? I hadn't said anything but we received some really bad news a week before. My 21-year-old Grace, now in law school, has lived with chronic pain from a back injury when she was in high school sports. She endured a harrowing surgery that promised to fix it--but didn't--and we were just informed she needed another one. I knew I'd tell Nina when it was closer, but for now there was no sense talking about it.

I thought I had worked through it the previous week. When we found out, I held Grace in my arms while she cried. Then I let my sorrow mushroom into a white cloud of fury I had to diffuse in order not to hurt people: the doctor, nurse, ultimately Grace.

Days later when the office called with the surgery date I had a panic attack. I can only understand it as PTSD, though I know I'm not a soldier and have no concept of going to war. But the thought of reliving that nightmare, watching my daughter suffer and being so helpless to do anything--I felt like I was being pressed with big stones until I couldn't breathe. Grace had a similar reaction.

Since then I breathed through each day the best I could, trying to be positive. I'd been at work, school, around town, going about my business. There are a lot of good people in my life who genuinely care.

But it was in this moment, with this friend across the sea, on a screen in another time zone, that I felt suddenly and utterly seen. I didn't even know I wanted anyone privy to how I truly felt until she asked the direct question, "Are you happy?"

I spilled my guts and she listened. There wasn't anything else she could do, that anyone can. But somehow being understood--that Nina refused not to see me--brought such comfort. It was like she came into the darkest room of my heart with a candle and found me there hunkering in the corner. She sat down beside me. She didn't leave.

Steve Straessle wrote in a recent column that humanity is a certain sense of self that refuses to look away. Seeing another person, bearing witness is love--in any language--and the world could do with a lot more of it.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.