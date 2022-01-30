



FOOTBALL

Chiefs release cornerback

NFL cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of weapons and drug offenses, prompting him to be released by his latest team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Arnette, 25, was booked Saturday on suspicion of crimes that included assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to jail records. Police Lt. Justin Byers said the arrests of Arnette and another man stemmed from a report of a person with a gun Friday at 5:45 p.m. at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Arnette was jailed pending a court appearance, and it wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The Chiefs had signed Arnette to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 20. Arnette was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in November after a social media video appeared to show the 2020 first-round pick threatening someone's life while brandishing multiple guns.

Kelley earns MVP honors

Coastal Carolina's Shermari Jones had a 5-yard touchdown run and Southeastern Louisiana's Cole Kelley connected with Indiana's Peyton Hendershot for the two-point conversion as the National squad overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat the American 25-24 on Saturday in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Jones powered up the middle first-and-goal to get the National to 24-23 with 4:07 remaining. Coach Marvin Lewis decided to go for the win, and it paid off. Kelley, a former University of Arkansas quarterback, completed 12 of 17 passes for 150 yards for a touchdown in earning MVP honors. Kelley connected with Arkansas' Blake Kern on a 47-yard touchdown with 1:04 remaining in the third quarter to even it at 17. The National trailed 17-3 in the third quarter got within a touchdown when Illinois' Brandon Peters scored on a 2-yard scramble on fourth-and-goal.

Jim Harbaugh to Vikings?

A person with knowledge of the process says the Minnesota Vikings and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh had exploratory conversations about the NFL team's coaching vacancy Saturday. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides are gauging interest. A message seeking comment was left with Harbaugh. Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager Wednesday night and is searching for a coach. Michigan's coach might be a good fit, and he might be ready to leave his alma mater. Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons with the Wolverines. The former Michigan and NFL quarterback was 44-19-1 as San Francisco's coach from 2011-14 and was 5-3 in the playoffs, helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl nearly a decade ago. The Vikings fired Coach Mike Zimmer after a second consecutive absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, and 2-3 in the playoffs.

BASKETBALL

Pearl receives $50M deal

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl stands to make more than $50 million under a new eight-year contract. Athletic Director Allen Greene announced terms of the deal Saturday, hours before the top-ranked Tigers faced Oklahoma at Auburn Arena. Greene and Pearl had announced an agreement on social media Friday without releasing terms. Pearl's pay will start at $5.4 million with a $250,000 annual increase that would allow him to make $7.15 million in the final year. He led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019, and the Tigers received their first-ever No. 1 ranking this week. Auburn has the best overall record in the SEC over the last five years.

HORSE RACING

Baffert denied at San Vicente

Forbidden Kingdom beat a trio of runners trained by Bob Baffert to win the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths on Saturday at Santa Anita. Baffert's trio of Pinehurst, McLaren Vale and 4-5 favorite Doppelganger finished second, third and fourth in the race that the embattled Hall of Fame trainer has won 11 times. Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Forbidden Kingdom ran seven furlongs in 1:22.75. The 3-year-old chestnut colt is a son of 2015 Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year American Pharoah, who was trained by Baffert. Forbidden Kingdom charged out of the starting gate and grabbed a lead he never gave up. Asked about being on the Kentucky Derby trail, Richard Mandella joked, "Geez, don't say that word. You know I'm allergic." Mandella is 0 for 6 in the Derby; his best finish was fifth in 1994 with Soul of the Matter. Forbidden Kingdom won in his debut on Aug. 21 at Del Mar. He switched to turf in his second start and finished third as the 9-5 favorite at Santa Anita on Oct. 1. The colt was coming off a second-place finish in the Bob Hope Stakes on Nov. 14.

SOCCER

U.S. forward out vs. Canada

U.S. forward Timothy Weah was unable to travel to Canada for today's World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, Coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the only goal in Thursday's 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with covid-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in France, where he plays professionally, but is unable to enter Canada, Berhalter said. Berhalter also said fullback Brooks Lennon has returned to his MLS club, Atlanta United, to be "evaluated for a slight ankle injury." Weah's absence means he will miss the opportunity to face off against Canadian forward Jonathan David, his teammate with Lille OSC in France. David scored Canada's second goal in Thursday's 2-0 win in Honduras.



