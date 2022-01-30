One person dead after triple shooting in midtown Little Rock late Friday

One person died early Saturday of wounds suffered in a shooting Friday night near University Avenue in Little Rock that is now being investigated as a homicide, with two others still undergoing treatment for their injuries, a police spokesman said.

Authorities have not identified the person who died, except to say that it was one of the two people critically injured by the gunfire, with another suffering less severe wounds, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Edwards did not identify any suspects, and no arrests had been made as of Saturday.

About 7:20 p.m. Friday, police got a call about a shooting on University Avenue near the Interstate 630 overpass. Details remained scant Saturday, but officers on Friday night were working a crime scene that encompassed a wrecked, dark-colored sedan near the intersection as well as the parking lot around the Raising Cane's restaurant.

Raising Cane's was open Saturday afternoon, and a manager declined to comment.

Edwards on Friday night said some members of both parties were involved in the gunfight, with shots exchanged.