100 years ago

Jan. 30, 1922

EL DORADO -- Sheriff Alan Hancock and Walter V. Brown, deputy prosecuting attorney for this district, this afternoon swooped down on Catesville, one of the new oil towns, which have sprung up in the south field, and at the same time, another raiding party headed by Prosecuting Attorney Pope and Constable King of this city went to Upland, another of the new towns, and returned to the city together with six prisoners. Three men were arrested at each place. They are charged with selling whiskey or having whiskey in their possession. Five of the six were remanded in jail, and are being held pending the examining trial tomorrow. The raids were made in the rain, and it was necessary for the raiding party in Catesville to walk several miles through the mud and rain before reaching the oil town.

50 years ago

Jan. 30, 1972

•The home of Mrs. Arthur Curry . was burglarized Thursday by a young man who fired a shot at Mrs. Curry as he was fleeing from the house, the police said. Leatris Enoch, 16 ... was arrested by the police at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Police and Courts Building on charges of burglary and assault with intent to kill in connection with the incident. ... The police said a neighbor told Mrs. Curry, who was away from home, that a young man had broken into her house. Mrs. Curry drove home and as she was stopping the car, a young man ran from the house and fired a shot at Mrs. Curry as he fled, the police said. Mrs. Curry was not injured. The police said a window was broken to gain entrance to the house. Nothing was missing, the police said.

25 years ago

Jan. 30, 1997

JONESBORO -- A 14-month Arkansas State Police undercover investigation of crack cocaine dealing resulted in the arrests of 55 people Wednesday in Northeast Arkansas. More arrests were expected through the week, state police spokesman Wayne Jordan said. Those arrested were charged with possession of crack cocaine, intent to deliver and other drug-related felonies, Jordan said. ... The busts began shortly after dawn, Jordan said. "We took some players out," Jordan said. "It disrupted drug traffic up there. It'll put a dent in it for a while."

10 years ago

Jan. 30, 2012

FORT SMITH -- A man who said he wanted to talk to federal prosecutors in Fort Smith about corruption was arrested after weapons and ammunition were found in his vehicle. Police Sgt. Chris Boyd said officers received a call from someone at the offices of the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas about a suspicious man in the parking lot. Boyd said officers found James Curtis between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in a sport utility vehicle with several firearms, knives and ammunition for the weapons. Boyd said Curtis told officers he wanted to talk to the U.S. attorney about government corruption.