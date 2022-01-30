OTHERS SAY: Open the schools--now

It's hard to believe that two years into this pandemic, we're having to repeat this: Schools must get kids back into the classroom. The continued disruptions have proven damaging to students and their families, and at this point, the learning gaps will be difficult to erase.

Some districts in Michigan, including the state's largest in Detroit, have refused to let their students return following their winter break. The Detroit Public Schools Community District, which has 50,000 students, has remained closed all month and claims it will reopen Monday. Flint schools, on the other hand, are shuttered indefinitely.

That's despite schools here getting $6 billion from federal covid bills, with high-poverty schools like Detroit and Flint getting the biggest influx. Flint schools received $40,000 per child, and Detroit got at least $24,000.

The excuse this time is the omicron variant, but top health experts have maintained that schools have the tools they need to open safely--and a lot of money.

Plus, the negative effects of keeping children out of schools--to both their academic and mental health--far outweigh the risks they may encounter in class.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has started paying lip service to getting all schools open. She's said she has had conversations with legislative leaders about how to make this happen. But she has stopped short of making a firm call to open schools. It's time she did that.

Even President Biden, who most of last year let teachers unions call the shots on keeping schools closed, has become an advocate for in-person learning. He points to the $140 billion in federal aid schools received last year for safety measures and testing.

The White House has said 96 percent of schools are open as of this month, compared with less than 50 percent a year ago. That's good progress.

So what's going on in Michigan?

The most maddening thing is the students in these districts that remain closed--serving largely minority, low-income families--can least afford to be barred from classrooms.

Study after study has shown the negative effects of remote learning during covid, and that impact is most pronounced with students who were already behind.

One year ago, DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti told us that "online learning at scale is not how our children learn."