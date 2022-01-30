OPINION | LET'S TALK: Peloton's still alive, kicking for columnist





Are rumors of Peloton's death greatly exaggerated?

And is every user of the interactive bike a "wealthy suburbanite with plenty of disposable cash to spend"?

Two recent CNN Business stories might lead readers to believe both are the case.

"It's been a rough few weeks for Peloton," writes Ramishah Maruf in "More bad news for Peloton: Another TV show character has a heart attack while riding its bike." With a spoiler alert, Maruf reveals the character to be Mike Wagner, played by David Costabile, on the season 6 premiere of Showtime's "Billions."

But falling TV characters aren't the only Pelo-problem, Maruf continues. "Last month, Peloton saw an 11% stock drop immediately after the fictitious Mr. Big of 'Sex and the City' fame died after riding a Peloton on the show's HBO Max streaming reboot."

Maruf adds that Peloton's share price "plunged more than 75% in 2021 ... The stock is down nearly 25% and trading at its lowest level in nearly two years." And that Peloton chief operating officer John Foley denied rumors that officials are pondering a pause on all production of its bikes and treadmills. And that people are leaving their Pelotons behind to go back to gyms. And that the fallen Peloton-riding TV characters, recalls and cheaper competition have taken their toll.

"Peloton had a disastrous 2021," begins the other story — "Peloton may be toast" by Paul R. LaMonica, which repeats much of what is stated in the first story. "But as impossible as it may seem, the exercise equipment company is arguably off to an even worse start to 2022.

"The stock was up 12% [Jan. 21] though after the company confirmed [Jan. 20] that it may be looking to slow production of its bikes and treadmills and potentially lay off workers. The news came after CNBC reported Peloton was considering pausing production of its low-end bike (which still costs $1,495) for two months."

Foley's denial is repeated here. (Granted, he denied a rumor that production of all bikes and treadmills would be halted; he didn't specifically address a two-month pause on the bikes themselves.)

This story, too, mentions product recalls, then LaMonica goes on to write that "the high prices for its equipment also don't help. Competition from upstarts selling much cheaper bikes has eaten into sales, as not everyone that wants to work out is a wealthy suburbanite with plenty of disposable cash to spend."

At the end of the story — which bears the summation that "the company has gone from being a pandemic-era stay-at-home darling to one that is constantly having to put out PR fires" — can be found a question for Peloton owners: "Are you still using your Bike or Tread? Tell us why or why not. And if the answer is no, do you plan to sell it? Please email your response to [address]."

I, an urban ink-stained wretch who got the bike on a payment plan and forks over the monthly fee with some sacrifice, will answer that here.

It's been nearly a year since Peloton joined the Williams household. I still ride the thing about four times a week to supplement the strength/cardio/high intensity interval training Zoom classes given by longtime trainer Kameelah Harris of WOW Fitness (who loves to admonish us Zoomers to get additional cardio in after having killed us during said classes, mind you).

As I approach 200 rides, I still have issues peddling rapidly and sometimes roll my eyes at instructors who think nothing of telling riders to pedal at a cadence of 90 revolutions per minute while at a resistance of 40%-50%. Aaaaaand I still help to bring up the rear on the leaderboard. But I've been doing a lot better than the 200-from-dead-last position at which I started out. (The trick: Crank up the resistance and ride standing up at whatever speed I can muster.)

The language in the music-themed rides, and coming out instructors' mouths, isn't always G-rated, but I've learned some coping skills ... not the least of which is to simply turn down the volume. Said coping skills also include drowning out instructors and music with my gasps and grunts. That being said, I've become a fan of some instructors, such as Ally Love and Tunde Oyeneyin, and recently began following them on Instagram. I've also begun to follow fellow riders, and vice versa.

Bottom line: I like what I've got going too much to stop, whether Peloton is being lauded as a hero or derided as a goat. And I want to build stamina and see my rank on those class leaderboards climb.

Yes, this world is full of bandwagon jumpers who are tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of fad. But there are those of us who took up what others consider to be fads after much thought ... with no regard to its future popularity or its cheaper alternatives, but with all regard to its long-term benefits.

When you get to a certain age, you carefully weigh your decisions, knowing you can't afford — financially or figuratively — to be a fair-weather fan of anything in which you've made a considerable investment. That includes purchases of exercise equipment, whether or not it bears the Peloton logo.

Besides, knowing how quickly and unpredictably the winds of change often blow, rumors of the company's death may indeed be exaggerated.

