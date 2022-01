Pet of the Week

Tommy is a handsome tripod boy who would love a warm lap to curl up on. He was hit by a car last summer and lost his leg. He's a tough boy and has overcome a lot. He loves sitting in the window sill, playing with his toys, taking naps in his cat tree and being the ultimate cuddly lap cat.

Tommy and friends can be adopted through Community Cats. More information is available at (501) 425-4284 and www.communitycatsglobal.org.