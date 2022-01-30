Phoenix theme ascends

At a Glance
Open House
Who: University of Arkansas
What: Officials commemorated the 150th anniversary of the first day of classes at UA, which were held Jan. 22, 1872.
When: Jan. 21
Where: Student Success Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville
Information: uark.edu
Opening reception
Who: Fenix Fayetteville
What: The “Women to Watch: Paper Routes” exhibition continues through Feb. 27.
When: Jan. 21
Where: Fenix Fayetteville
Next: Member exhibition in May and “Queer,” June 2-July 30.
Information: (479) 530-6023 or fenixarts.org
“Phoenix Ascending” concert
Who: Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA)
What: Composer Heather Schmidt was the evening’s guest artist.
When: Jan. 22
Where: Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville
Next: “Continental Connections” concert, Feb. 26
Information: (479) 521-4166 or sonamusic.org
University of Arkansas officials welcomed guests for an open house at the new Student Success Center Jan. 21 as they commemorated the 150th anniversary of the first day of classes at UA on Jan. 22, 1872. The center is in the middle of campus between Old Main and Memorial Hall.
According to a news release, the center is designed to be "a hub for academic, financial and social support in the student community" and includes spaces such as a 360 Advising Studio; advising studios for the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education and Health Professions; writing StudioSI Classrooms; Learning Commons, hosting tutoring, peer academic coaching and mentoring; Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center and Teaching Academy Fellows; and Starbucks Coffee and The Drove Dining Area.
"At its heart, the Student Success Center is about creating opportunities for our students to connect with each other and with their professors and advisors," said Trevor Francis, associate vice provost and director of student success. "Those interactions lead to meaningful outcomes, both in and out of the classroom."
That same afternoon, Fenix Fayetteville played host to an opening reception for "Women to Watch: Paper Routes." Organizers say the paper-themed statewide traveling exhibit is sponsored by Arkansas Committee of the National Museum in the Arts. "The theme is a medium -- paper, used inventively, not just as a ground." The theme was chosen by the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. The exhibit runs through Feb. 27. Featured artists in the exhibit include Joli Livaudais, Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.
Next up at Fenix will be a member exhibition in May and "Queer," set to run June 2-July 30.
The phoenix thread continued Jan. 22 as the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas presented "Phoenix Ascending." The concert program consisted of "Danzon No. 2," by Arturo Marquez;" "Piano Concerto No. 4, Phoenix Ascending," by Heather Schmidt, who was the evening's guest artist; and Symphony No. 2, by Jean Sibelius.
During a "Creative Conversation" preceding the concert with Schmidt and SoNA Conductor Paul Haas, Schmidt spoke of the impact and importance of live performances. "Nothing compares to being onstage and transcending with an audience ... I want the audience to go on your own musical journey and be swept away wherever it takes you."
The symphony's season continues Feb. 26 with the "Continental Connections" concert featuring "Overture for Orchestra" by Grazyna Bacewicz; "Tabla Concerto Movements 1 and 2 Sandeep Das, tabla" by Dinuk Wijeratne; and Schumann's "Symphony No. 2."
For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.
Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.