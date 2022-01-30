Phoenix theme ascends

At a Glance

Open House

Who: University of Arkansas

What: Officials commemorated the 150th anniversary of the first day of classes at UA, which were held Jan. 22, 1872.

When: Jan. 21

Where: Student Success Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville

Information: uark.edu

Opening reception

Who: Fenix Fayetteville

What: The “Women to Watch: Paper Routes” exhibition continues through Feb. 27.

When: Jan. 21

Where: Fenix Fayetteville

Next: Member exhibition in May and “Queer,” June 2-July 30.

Information: (479) 530-6023 or fenixarts.org

“Phoenix Ascending” concert

Who: Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA)

What: Composer Heather Schmidt was the evening’s guest artist.

When: Jan. 22

Where: Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

Next: “Continental Connections” concert, Feb. 26

Information: (479) 521-4166 or sonamusic.org

University of Arkansas officials welcomed guests for an open house at the new Student Success Center Jan. 21 as they commemorated the 150th anniversary of the first day of classes at UA on Jan. 22, 1872. The center is in the middle of campus between Old Main and Memorial Hall.

According to a news release, the center is designed to be "a hub for academic, financial and social support in the student community" and includes spaces such as a 360 Advising Studio; advising studios for the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education and Health Professions; writing StudioSI Classrooms; Learning Commons, hosting tutoring, peer academic coaching and mentoring; Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center and Teaching Academy Fellows; and Starbucks Coffee and The Drove Dining Area.

"At its heart, the Student Success Center is about creating opportunities for our students to connect with each other and with their professors and advisors," said Trevor Francis, associate vice provost and director of student success. "Those interactions lead to meaningful outcomes, both in and out of the classroom."

That same afternoon, Fenix Fayetteville played host to an opening reception for "Women to Watch: Paper Routes." Organizers say the paper-themed statewide traveling exhibit is sponsored by Arkansas Committee of the National Museum in the Arts. "The theme is a medium -- paper, used inventively, not just as a ground." The theme was chosen by the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. The exhibit runs through Feb. 27. Featured artists in the exhibit include Joli Livaudais, Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Next up at Fenix will be a member exhibition in May and "Queer," set to run June 2-July 30.

The phoenix thread continued Jan. 22 as the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas presented "Phoenix Ascending." The concert program consisted of "Danzon No. 2," by Arturo Marquez;" "Piano Concerto No. 4, Phoenix Ascending," by Heather Schmidt, who was the evening's guest artist; and Symphony No. 2, by Jean Sibelius.

During a "Creative Conversation" preceding the concert with Schmidt and SoNA Conductor Paul Haas, Schmidt spoke of the impact and importance of live performances. "Nothing compares to being onstage and transcending with an audience ... I want the audience to go on your own musical journey and be swept away wherever it takes you."

The symphony's season continues Feb. 26 with the "Continental Connections" concert featuring "Overture for Orchestra" by Grazyna Bacewicz; "Tabla Concerto Movements 1 and 2 Sandeep Das, tabla" by Dinuk Wijeratne; and Schumann's "Symphony No. 2."

Jill King (from left) Symphony of Northwest Arkansas Executive Directer D. Riley Nicholson, Laura Wilkins and Austin Wilkins gather at the Walton Arts Center Jan. 22 for "Phoenix Ascending." (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kathryn Lammers (from left), Mikah Melton, Yodalys Aguilar and Morgan McKay, University of Arkansas Student Success Center guides, welcome visitors to an open house Jan. 21. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Annie Edmondson (from left), Jeanne Parham and Susan Idlet welcome guests to an opening reception at Fenix Fayetteville on Jan. 21. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Brad Beach (from left), Elkin Perry, Beau Reynolds and Robert T. Murphy, III stand for a photo before the Jan. 22 SoNA concert. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kaitlyn Pearson (from left), Takoya Marks and Katie Winkler visit at the Student Success Center on Jan. 21. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Ann Marie Ziegler (left) and Phoebe Goodwin visit before the SoNA concert Jan. 22. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Janna and Jesse Daniel stand for a photo before "Phoenix Ascending." (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

