Political course free for one day

Whether you are thinking about running for office, have already announced your candidacy or are already an incumbent or public servant, Go Forward Pine Bluff in association with the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce wants to help those who are interested in politics by providing a Candidate Development Institute "Crash Course" free of charge.

Normally a six-week program, which began in 2017 as part of the GFPB offering, this one-day course will highlight the do's and don'ts of running a political campaign.

"We have so many interested parties, we wanted them to be prepared for what they have graciously signed up to do," said Ryan Watley, GFPB CEO.

Past courses have covered an array of subjects to help better prepare candidates to run for office or assist in a campaign.

Some of the subjects covered were:

· How to Get Elected

· Information You Should Know When Running for Office

· Lobbying and Campaign Finance and Ethics

· Grassroots Campaigning, Campaign Plans, Strategies and Tactics and Media Relations

· Fund Raising, Enacting Legislation and Campaign Lessons Learned

· Economic Development Sales Tax and How an Elected Official Influences Economic Progress in Your Community

· Maintaining complete and accurate financial records

Voting for progress in your community





According to Watley, an expert instructor will present a presentation and initiate dialogue in a question-and-answer session.

Watley said the institute is open to individuals who plan to seek office, campaign managers or anyone that has a general interest in the way campaigns are run.

Also encouraged to attend are incumbents and those wanting to serve on a public commission. Attendees are not just limited to Jefferson County, according to Wately, who said there have been participants outside of Jefferson County.

Council Member Joni Alexander is a 2017 graduate of CDI and though she worked at Pine Bluff City Hall prior to running for office, she does recommend the course as a tool.

"I knew the functionality of all city departments and the role of its employees," said Alexander. "I worked in the City Clerks and Mayor's office, which allowed me to walk into my position with institutional knowledge."

For candidates who aren't as fortunate, Alexander advises anyone interested in running for office to submerge themselves in that climate and culture.

"It's the only way to truly understand the in's and out's," said Alexander, who threw around an idea of having a class for citizens who would like to be more involved.

"The state already lays out what's needed in order to be a candidate," said Alexander. "I see more of a lack of civic literacy than anything."

Alexander adds if the voters understood the role of elected officials, some would not be sitting on the city council.

Besides Alexander, Watley said there are several city and county leaders who graduated from CDI.

Just to name a few, Glen Brown, Jr., Bill Brumett, Tavante L. Calhoun Sr., Leigh Cockrum, Lloyd A. Franklin II, Vonysha Goodwin, Chandra Griffin, Wil Jenkins, Reginald Johnson, Mary Pringos, Sederick C. Rice, Shawndra Taggart, Lyslie Trammell and Lafayette Woods Jr., all participated in the course.

"It's a blessing to be called to lead, but to whom much is given much is required," said Alexander. "It's a thankless job, but only those who do it for the "thank you" will be disappointed."

With the influx of city council candidacy announcements in the past few weeks with anticipation of more to come, Watley said the crash course will provide the necessary tools to run a successful campaign.

"We are excited about the interest of the city government," he said. "We don't want people to be nervous. With this course, they can run their campaign with confidence and have some institutional knowledge."

The Candidate Development Institue Crash Course will be held Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5:50 p.m. at The Generator located at 435 Main St. in Pine Bluff. For more information call the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce at 870-535-0110.