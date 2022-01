Rams face huge hurdle in 49ers

I N G L EWO O D, Ca l i f. — Aaron Donald has been around long enough to know he might not get this chance again. The same goes for everybody in the Los Angeles Rams’ constellation of stars around him.

Late in his eighth NFL season as the best defensive lineman of his generation, Donald’s career is rich with individual honors, but lacking ultimate team success. The Rams made several bold moves this season to build a team around Donald more capable of winning it all, and now they’re one step away from playing in a Super Bowl in their home stadium when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game today.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot in a short amount of time in this league,” said Donald, the seven-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. “The only thing I’m lacking now is being a world champion. To get to that point, we’ve got to win this week.” After crying on the sideline last January when the Rams’ season slipped away in Green Bay, Donald is desperate to take that penultimate step toward his last career goal. So are Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth, Odell Beckham Jr., Cooper Kupp and several other Rams whose otherwise impressive careers don’t have that certain championship ring.

“So many teammates on my team, this is really all they need,” said linebacker Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP with Denver and midseason Rams acquisition. “Aaron Donald, this is all he needs, and he has the whole shebang, you know? Andrew Whitworth and Eric Weddle and all of these guys, I want to do it for them.” These rivals match up superbly, with both offenses relying heavily on an All-Pro receiver (Kupp and Deebo Samuel) and both defenses built around elite, dynamic pass rushers.

But if the Rams don’t overcome the 49ers’ maddening mastery over them, all their big moves will end in checkmate.

San Francisco has won six consecutive meetings with Los Angeles, and not much in their first two meetings this season suggested Rams Coach Sean McVay is close to clearing the monumental mental block separating him from his good friend, Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers feel a related urgency heading back to SoFi Stadium, where they roared back from an early 17-point deficit and surged to yet another impressive victory over their California archrivals just three weeks ago — clinching a playoff berth, no less.

In fact, San Francisco might owe its entire season to its domination of the Rams: The Niners were 3-5 and going nowhere when they routed Los Angeles in mid-November, kicking off their current 9-2 surge.

The 49ers’ formula for beating the Rams has been fairly simple.

San Francisco generates four-man pressure from its vicious defensive front to slow LA’s offense. When the Niners have the ball, Jimmy Garoppolo executes a quick-hit passing game designed to avoid the Rams’ vaunted pass rush while exploiting Los Angeles’ unimpressive linebackers and safeties in coverage.

McVay and his players know all of this. Whether they have any correct answers to the same test they’ve already failed twice this year will be revealed today.

If the Rams fall again today, the disappointment will be crushing, but Donald thinks they’re ready to shoulder the weight.

“This is a different type of football here that’s going on this week,” he said. “This week, my mindset is there’s no way we’re going to lose this game. We have to play four quarters. We have to find a way to finish, and I know we’re going to do that.”

49ers at Rams

5:40 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Rams by 3 1/2 SERIES 49ers lead 75-67-3; 49ers def. Rams 27-24 in OT on Jan. 9 LAST WEEK 49ers def. Packers 13-10; Rams def. Buccaneers 30-27 ON OFFENSE (RK) 49ERS VS. RAMS (RK)

(7) 126.9 RUSHING 101.2 (24)

(12) 244.2 PASSING 277.6 (5)

(10) 371.1 TOTAL 378.8 (6)

(13) 25.0 SCORING 27.2 (9) ON DEFENSE (RK) 49ERS VS. RAMS (RK)

(9) 106.0 RUSHING 101.2 (6)

(5) 206.8 PASSING 237.2 (20)

(4) 312.8 TOTAL 338.4 (16)

(14) 21.3 SCORING 21.6 (15) KEY STAT 49ers have defeated Rams six consecutive times WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game with QB Jimmy Garappolo completing 27 of 44 passes for 303 yards and 1 interception in their two playoff wins at Dallas and Green Bay. San Francisco is scoring 18.0 points per game in the pl