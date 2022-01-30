Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Spa City baseball park

HOT SPRINGS -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday will mark the completion of construction of the Majestic Park baseball complex, located on the former Hot Springs Boys & Girls Club property at Carson and Belding streets, which city voters approved in September 2019.

"The Dugan Invitational Tournament featuring college teams from across the region will be underway," Derek Phillips, general manager of Majestic Park, said in a news release. "We will officially celebrate the completion of major construction on this wonderful addition to Hot Springs' facilities that will serve our residents and thousands of visitors in the coming years."

City voters, in a special election on Sept. 10, 2019, authorized the Hot Springs Board of Directors to issue up to $8.5 million in bonds on behalf of the Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission to finance construction of the baseball complex, to be repaid through proceeds of the existing 3% hospitality tax. The project also received a $500,000 grant from the Oaklawn Foundation. Construction on Majestic Park began in early 2020.

Phillips noted that the pandemic has caused small delays, but the park is ready.

"There are a couple of minor touches that have been held up because of covid-caused supply chain issues, but Majestic Park is essentially complete and ready to host baseball games for Hot Springs kids and visiting teams from across the South," Phillips said.

"It's time to play ball."

Members of city government, the Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission, representatives of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce and others involved in the campaign to authorize and finance construction of the park will be on hand for the ceremony.

"Majestic Park stands now as a monument to the generosity of the citizens of Hot Springs who voted to finance its construction and who will benefit not only from the economic impact it will bring in the form of visiting baseball teams and their supporters but also from the decades of joy it will bring to Hot Springs kids who play baseball there," Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said in the release.

A full schedule of baseball and softball tournaments is already booked for the complex, according to Phillips. Tournaments are now scheduled from February into late July.

"We have both baseball and softball tournaments on the schedule, and we're booked solid for the spring and summer. We're in contact with other tournament organizers for the dates we still have available next fall," he said.

"Of course, we have plenty of spaces left for our local kids to play in locally organized games at Majestic. That's the beauty of the facility; we have space and time for a whole lot of baseball in Hot Springs."

Youngsters 5 to 15 years old could start signing up on Jan. 10 for the Majestic Park Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth League.

"Majestic Park is proud to bring back the league for baseball for all kids in our community," he said. "The league was a huge part of this community and has been missing for the last few years. Majestic Park will bring this important resource back to our community bigger and better."

League play will start Monday, March 28, and run through May 26. League games will be played on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Age divisions and registration costs will be:

• 5 and 6 Tee Ball Cal Ripken -- $75.

• 7 and 8 Coach Pitch Cal Ripken -- $85.

• 9 and 10 Cal Ripken -- $95.

• 11 and 12 Cal Ripken -- $95.

• 13 through 15 Babe Ruth League -- $95.

There will be no admission charge for league games.

"There will be financial assistance for those kids who need it through the Majestic Park Scholarship Fund," Phillips said. "Our goal is to help all kids play and have good baseball equipment through this fund. The Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was established to assist kids who can't afford to sign up or buy baseball equipment. This was created to make sure any boy or girl will be able to play ball at Majestic Park."

Registration information is available at http://www.majesticpark.org and the Majestic Park Facebook page, Phillips said.