River Valley Film Society announces second Fort Smith International Film Festival

FAQ

Fort Smith International Film Festival:

Borderlands

WHEN — Aug. 26-27

WHERE — Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith

COST — Ticket packages coming soon

INFO — fortsmithfilm.com

Plans for the second Fort Smith International Film Festival are under way, with the River Valley Film Society holding a news conference Jan. 20 to announce details for the summer event and the meaning behind the theme, "Borderlands."

The first festival received 396 submissions from 43 countries, with more than 130 shorts, music videos, documentaries and features screened.

"I love movies, so being able to share my love of movies with the city of Fort Smith and the River Valley -- it's just a joy to have people come and see movies that they would've never seen," Brandon Chase Goldsmith, president of the film society and executive director of the film festival, said.

Goldsmith said the 2022 film festival will be Aug. 26-27 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. He said Temple Live was chosen because the historic theater building will provide an all-in-one movie going experience, with room for multiple screenings, question-and-answer panels, workshops and a lounge.

Submissions open through Film Freeway on Feb. 4 and continue through the end of June. This year's categories are people of color, indigenous, music videos, high school and college student submissions, documentary, short films and feature films.

"So basically we have a whole range of films that we're looking for, and throughout the process we try to keep our entry fees very accessible," Goldsmith said. "They only go from $10 to $25 for the very late entries on our fees. But students until the late entries are free, because we really want to encourage student involvement in the festival."

Goldsmith said the theme is both a nod to Fort Smith's history as a border town and a way filmmakers and filmgoers experience their lives -- in the borders between different aspects of life like age and ethnicity -- which allows a range of experiences and perspectives to be showcased.

"Film has a way of showing where those borders are overcome, or where people come against borders. That's where creativity happens, it's within those borders, and movies bring those experiences to the big screen," he explained.

"To me, it means we're bordering on possibility. We're bordering on what can be," Jeff Smith, a member of the film society's Board of Directors and TGE Global Entertainment production company CFO, said. "And when we sit at that threshold, when you sit at that line, that's where dreaming can occur. To me, that's one of the beautiful things about film. It's somebody's dream, somebody's vision, and they get to tell a story through that dream."

Smith said TGE members were invited to be keynote speakers at last year's film festival, which led to a partnership with the film society to produce a film about Arkansas federal court deputy Bass Reeves.

TGE is also the company working to build a multi-million dollar sound stage and movie studio at Chaffee Crossing.

"That's exactly why film festivals like this are so important to economies like Fort Smith," Smith said.

Goldsmith noted the festival also builds the local creative economy by creating jobs and showcasing regional talent to the whole world.

Talicia Richardson, executive director of 64.6 Downtown, explained the creative economy involves the material and financial backing needed to provide art in the community.

"By bringing another level of arts to our community with the international film festival, we are expanding our reach in the community," she added. "The young talent, the seasoned talent that's available in our community is here. It's time for us through this film festival to bring them out."

Goldsmith said he hopes covid numbers decrease by August to allow more people to attend, but the film society intends to still do online tickets so people from around the world can watch without having to travel. He added once submissions open next month, the film society will provide more information about a pre-festival film series in Fort Smith and Van Buren that will run some of last year's submissions.

"One of the things with film and independent film is we've got to build an audience," Goldsmith said. "Plus they're just fun to watch."

Brandon Goldsmith, president of the River Valley Film Society, speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Temple Live! in Fort Smith. Goldsmith, along with J. Michael Smith, CFO of TGE Global Entertainment, Trace Andres, VP of commercial banking at Arvest Bank, and Talicia Richardson, executive director of 64.6 Downtown, announced to media details about the 2022 Fort Smith International Film Festival. The event, whose theme in its second year is borderlands, will take place Aug. 26 and 27 at Temple Live!. Go to nwaonline.com/220123Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

