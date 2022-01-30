Russia banks prime U.S. sanctions targets





WASHINGTON -- The sanctions that U.S. officials have threatened to impose on Russia could cause that country severe inflation, a stock market crash and other forms of financial panic that would inflict pain on its people -- from billionaires to government officials to middle-class families, U.S. officials say.

The U.S. has promised to use the economic measures as part of a "swift and severe" response if Russia invades Ukraine.

In Washington, the names of a dozen Russian state-owned and private banks have circulated as potential targets of Treasury Department sanctions. They are listed in Ukraine aid bills introduced by Democratic members of Congress this month. The bills call for sanctions on at least three of the Russian banks.

Russia's two largest banks, Sberbank and VTB, are on the list.

Sberbank has about a third of the assets in the country's banking sector, and VTB has more than 15%, according to Maria Snegovaya, a visiting scholar at George Washington University and an author of the Atlantic Council report.

Edward Fishman, who served as the top official for Russia and Europe in the State Department's Office of Economic Sanctions Policy and Implementation during the Obama administration, noted that most Russians pay their mortgages to Sberbank.

The new sanctions also could cut off foreign lending, sales of sovereign bonds, technologies for critical industries and the assets of elite citizens close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But the real damage to Russia's $1.5 trillion economy would come from hitting the biggest state banks as well as the government's Russian Direct Investment Fund, which has prominent Western executives on its advisory board, analysts say

Once the Treasury Department puts the Russian banks on what officials call its "game over" sanctions list, foreign entities around the world would stop doing business with the banks, which would have a big effect on Russian companies, experts say.

The United States would also enact sanctions to cut lending to Russia by foreign creditors by potentially $100 billion or more, according to Anders Aslund, an economist and an author of an Atlantic Council report on U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Although Russia has taken steps to rely less on foreign debt for expenses, such a loss could still devalue the ruble, shake the stock market and freeze bond trading, Aslund said.

For an average Russian, the harshest U.S. measures could mean higher prices for food and clothing, or they could cause pensions and savings accounts to be severely devalued by a crash in the ruble or Russian markets.

"It would be a disaster, a nightmare for the domestic financial market," said Sergey Aleksashenko, a former first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia and former chairman of Merrill Lynch Russia. He noted that the ruble has already fallen more than 10% from its October value against the dollar, amid increasing talk of Western sanctions.

In a sign of the growing seriousness, officials from the National Security Council have been talking with executives from some of Wall Street's largest banks -- including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America -- about the stability of the global financial system in the wake of potential sanctions.

The European Central Bank has also warned bank lenders to Russia about risks if the United States imposes sanctions and has asked about the sizes of their loans.

"If the Biden administration follows through on its threat to sanction major Russian banks, that will reverberate across the entire Russian economy," Fishman said. "It will definitely affect everyday Russians."

"How are you going to change Putin's calculus? By creating domestic disturbances. People will be unhappy: 'Look what you did -- all of a sudden my bank account is a fraction of what it was? Thanks, Putin.'"

But the strategy comes with political and economic risks. No nation has ever tried to enact such broad sanctions against large banks and financial institutions and on an economy the size of Russia's.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/130reserves/]





And there are no guarantees that Russians will direct their anger at Putin. U.S. officials are sensitive to the notion that they could be viewed as punishing the Russian people, fueling anti-Americanism and Putin's narrative that his country is being persecuted by the West, officials say.

For now U.S. officials are not considering any immediate sanctions on the foundation of Russia's economy: its oil and gas exports.

European nations rely on natural gas from Russia, and several U.S. allies, notably Germany, prefer that Washington refrain from disrupting the Russian energy industry.

Analysts say sanctions that limit Russia's ability to export oil and gas would be by far the most powerful weapon against the Russian economy, but they would also cause pain in Europe and the United States.

"At some point, the West will have to sacrifice a little bit of its well-being if the goal is to deter Putin," Snegovaya said.

"U.S. inflation further constrains the administration's actions," she added. "Inflation is already unprecedented for the last 30 years. Any action against Russia that is dramatic will lead to changes in oil and gas prices."

Although the United States and European nations constantly discuss Russian natural gas exports, the sale of crude oil matters far more to Putin's economy, so sanctions on oil could have a powerful effect, Fishman said.

"Oil is the lifeblood of their economy and of the Kremlin's ability to project power," he said, noting that the United States could use sanctions to restrict the supply of goods and services to Russia's oil production industry, and even pressure allies to reduce their purchases of Russian oil.

Although Russia's major banks already have some level of sanctions on them, if they were put on the Treasury Department's "game over" sanctions list, the damage to the economy could be profound and long-lasting, experts say.

The Biden administration has an array of options, experts say.

It could take a more cautious approach and impose sanctions only on lesser Russian state-owned banks or limit penalties against Sberbank and VTB to their investment arms. The Treasury Department could deploy sanctions against banks that fall short of putting them on the "game over" sanctions list. It could restrict banks from doing any transactions involving dollars, for instance.

And U.S. officials are hesitant to cut off the Russian financial system from SWIFT, an electronic network that connects thousands of banks worldwide.

In recent years, some sanctions on Russian entities have had unintended consequences that have caused U.S. officials to think twice.

In April 2018, the Treasury Department put Oleg Deripaska, a Russian businessman close to Putin, and six other oligarchs on the "game over" sanctions list.

Deripaska owned Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminum producer. The sanctions caused a surge in global aluminum prices.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/130kyiv/]





The Treasury Department lifted sanctions on his main companies in December 2018.

The technology sanctions against Russia would emulate the kind that the Trump administration used to hobble Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications company.

The Commerce Department could invoke what it calls the foreign direct product rule, which bars American companies from providing technology to companies under sanction, demolishing the supply chain needed to produce advanced technologies, experts say.

One aim would be to hamper the growth of strategic industries in Russia, including its oil and gas sector and defense industry.

"I think the administration is learning from what the U.S. has done vis-a-vis Huawei," said Christopher Miller, co-director of the Russia and Eurasia program at Tufts University's Fletcher School.

Another factor, officials say, is that Chinese President Xi Jinping may be inclined to help Putin, given their shared desire to weaken Washington's global standing. But, they add, it is not clear that Beijing will throw Russia a lifeline.

After 2014 sanctions, four Chinese state-owned banks declined to do business with Russian institutions in order to avoid running afoul of Washington. And when Russia tried to sell gas to China at a high price, Chinese officials bargained them down.

Some analysts worry less about whether Russia can blunt the pain of U.S. sanctions than whether they might cause Putin to escalate his showdown with the West.





"If the sanctions are really that momentous and Russia is fighting its biggest war since World War II on an issue of vital importance, they will likely retaliate," said Samuel Charap, a former State Department official who is now an analyst with Rand Corp.

Charap added that Moscow could conduct new cyberattacks against the United States and American financial giants. The Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin last weekend warning of Russian cyberretaliation.

"We go after their big banks," he said, "they would likely go after ours."









Gallery: Ukrainians remain on alert







